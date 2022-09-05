Building Collapse: Lagos issues arrest warrants for developers

Yemi Olakitan

The Lagos State Government has issued an arrest warrant for the building’s developer as well as any building professionals who were working on the seven-story structure before it caved in on Oba Abiodun Oniru Road in the Iru/Victoria Island neighbourhood of the state.

During his visit to the site of the collapsed building on Sunday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed this.

He noted that while the state government was investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse: “The police had started a manhunt for the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, or engineers who are on the project.”

Salako expressed concern with the disregard for law and order by actors in the built sector, stressing that the state government was determined to restore sanity and orderliness to the sector, where it had declared incidents of building collapse intolerable.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...