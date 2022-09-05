Metro & Crime

Building Collapse: Lagos issues arrest warrants for developers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Yemi Olakitan

The Lagos State Government has issued an arrest warrant for the building’s developer as well as any building professionals who were working on the seven-story structure before it caved in on Oba Abiodun Oniru Road in the Iru/Victoria Island neighbourhood of the state.

During his visit to the site of the collapsed building on Sunday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed this.

He noted that while the state government was investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse: “The police had started a manhunt for the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, or engineers who are on the project.”

Salako expressed concern with the disregard for law and order by actors in the built sector, stressing that the state government was determined to restore sanity and orderliness to the sector, where it had declared incidents of building collapse intolerable.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hospital dispute: Court halts Ekocorp Board meeting

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has barred Ekocorp Plc and Goff Ohen Limited from holding any board meeting either by themselves, agents or privies pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by Dr. Sunday Folorunsho Kuku. Dr Kuku is the sole surviving founding member and a Director of […]
Metro & Crime

Eid-el-Fitr: IGP orders adequate security, charges officers on intelligence, visibility, professionalism

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered heavy nationwide deployment of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.   The IGP equally ordered that adequate priority be accorded to  Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara rescues 26 kidnapped girls through peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty six girls kidnapped from a village in Katsina State, have been rescued by the Zamfara State government through its peace deal with the bandits. Receiving the kidnapped victims at the Government House in Gusau, Governor Bello Mohammed explained that, despite myriad of challenges inherited by his administration, it is however utilizing the meager […]

