Building Collapse: Lagos Urban Dev Commissioner resigns

Following another building collapse in Lagos, the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako has resigned.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information made the announcement in a statement on Monday, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted the resignation.

He said that Sanwo-Olu thanked him for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The governor warned all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion.

Salako leaves the position after multiple building collapses in Nigeria’s commercial hub in the last few years.

The most recent occurred in Oniru in the early hours of Sunday. A seven-storey building under construction caved in, killing two persons while some others were later rescued.

Addressing the media, Salako suggested the developer was a powerful man, recalling how he chased state officials away during enforcement.

He also disclosed that the developer broke the seal of the site on three separate occasions.

The same situation occurred before the Ikoyi building collapse, in November 2021, which claimed more than 40 lives.

The developer Femi Osibona, who also lost his life, unsealed the site multiple times and muscled government officials, citing connections with the authorities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...