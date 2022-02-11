Building collapse: Professionals to sanction erring developers

Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) yesterday threatened to sanction building contractors and developers engaging in the use of substandard materials, violating rules and regulations guiding the construction industry in Ogun State. To this end, the guild has embarked on the inspection of construction sites across the state with a view to end building collapse. Members of the guild comprise of registered Engineers, Architects, Builders, Surveyors, Valuers, Town Planners and Quantity Surveyors, visited some construction sites in Abeokuta to observe and make necessary recommendations to the Ogun State Government.

