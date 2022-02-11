News

Building collapse: Professionals to sanction erring developers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) yesterday threatened to sanction building contractors and developers engaging in the use of substandard materials, violating rules and regulations guiding the construction industry in Ogun State. To this end, the guild has embarked on the inspection of construction sites across the state with a view to end building collapse. Members of the guild comprise of registered Engineers, Architects, Builders, Surveyors, Valuers, Town Planners and Quantity Surveyors, visited some construction sites in Abeokuta to observe and make necessary recommendations to the Ogun State Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Covid: Sydney extends lockdown as other Australian cities reopen

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sydney’s lockdown has been extended by another month as Covid cases continue to rise. Australia’s largest city has been under stay-at-home orders since late June due to an outbreak of the Delta variant. More than 2,500 people have been infected in Sydney’s worst outbreak this year, reports the BBC. New South Wales – of […]
News

Kindred head, 12 others killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Bank ATM card bearing ‘Audullahi Sabo’, bullets picked at attack scene Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Gunmen suspected to be militant herdsmen on Friday night made an incursion into Tse-Ancha close to Agan community near the Abagena IDPs camp and reportedly killed nine people among them a kindred head of the area. The insurgents also proceeded to […]
News

Ortom seeks int’l community’s support to tackle humanitarian crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sought the intervention of the international community to tackle the growing humanitarian challenge caused by armed herdsmen attacks and kill- ings in the state. This was just as fungi infection was said to have hit most of the inmates in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the state. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica