Metro & Crime

Building collapses: Lagos begins aggressive monitoring, enforcement

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Barely a week after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State ordered the state’s agencies in charge of building sectors in the state to commence a full-scale enforcement of the building regulations laws, the state government Thursday begun aggressive monitoring of buildings which failed to comply with the state’s physical planning permit laws.
By this move, New Telegraph learnt, buildings under high tension cables, those close to gas pipelines and others which flout the physical planning and building permit would be dealt with according to the law.
Worried by the flagrant abuse of building laws and physical planning permit regulations, Governor Sanwo-Olu had warned that his adminstration would no longer condone illegal development of structures and sharp practices in the sector, warning the relevant agencies to brace up to guarantee the safety in the housing sector.
But speaking at the Public Sensitization campaign held across the state, the General Manager of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Funmi Osifuye, said that the agency’s monitoring and enforcement team has been reenergized to strictly carry out monitoring and enforcement of Lagos State physical planning laws without fear or favour.
Assuring that the exercise would be extended to other local government areas of the state, the General Manager disclosed said before the aggressive enforcement of the building plan laws, there was need to adequately sensitize citizens and stakeholders on the need, benefits and seamless process of obtaining legal planning permit.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts tramadol, other drugs in 40ft container

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a 40ft container loaded with tramadol and other banned medicines at Brawal terminal, Lagos State. It wss the second seizure in less than two weeks in Lagos State. The NDLEA Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), said this came after the follow up on the police arrest of […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums take over Ilesha-Ife-Ibadan expressway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

E nd SARS protest took a turn for the worse yesterday as scores of hoodlums took advantage of the protest to mount different roadblocks on the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan Expressway and extort motorists. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who witnessed the situation, reports that the roadblocks affected both lanes of the expressway. NAN also reports […]
Metro & Crime

Benue boat mishap: Police recover 14 corpses, others still missing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the recovery of at least 14 corpses out of 21 that died in a boat mishap while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference over the weekend. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene gave the confirmation while giving an update about the tragic incident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: