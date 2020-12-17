Building collapses: Lagos begins aggressive monitoring, enforcement

Barely a week after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State ordered the state’s agencies in charge of building sectors in the state to commence a full-scale enforcement of the building regulations laws, the state government Thursday begun aggressive monitoring of buildings which failed to comply with the state’s physical planning permit laws.

By this move, New Telegraph learnt, buildings under high tension cables, those close to gas pipelines and others which flout the physical planning and building permit would be dealt with according to the law.

Worried by the flagrant abuse of building laws and physical planning permit regulations, Governor Sanwo-Olu had warned that his adminstration would no longer condone illegal development of structures and sharp practices in the sector, warning the relevant agencies to brace up to guarantee the safety in the housing sector.

But speaking at the Public Sensitization campaign held across the state, the General Manager of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Funmi Osifuye, said that the agency’s monitoring and enforcement team has been reenergized to strictly carry out monitoring and enforcement of Lagos State physical planning laws without fear or favour.

Assuring that the exercise would be extended to other local government areas of the state, the General Manager disclosed said before the aggressive enforcement of the building plan laws, there was need to adequately sensitize citizens and stakeholders on the need, benefits and seamless process of obtaining legal planning permit.

