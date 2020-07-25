Building collapses: LASEMA rescues, treats 2

A building directly opposite Ebute Metta Comprehensive Health Centre has te collapsed with two people trapped. The trapped female senior citizen and a girl in the self collapsed building who sustained minor injuries were rescued, attended and stabilized by emergency responders in the LASAMBUS before their release. The 25-year-old self collapsed three-storey building located at 95, Cemetry Street, domiciled between Lagos and Abeokuta Streets in Ebute Metta according to some residents and occupants has been showing signs of distress for a while.

The three storey building made up of six units of a bedroom and parlour mini flats was said to be fully occupied after it’s reconstruction by a developer contracted by a wing of the family before it’s self collapse that trapped the duo Having conducted and completed it’s enumeration to ascertain the number of residents, LASEMA is still conducting other investigations in the still ongoing operation.

However, Preliminary Report on building collapse at 95, Cemetery Street at Ebute Metta has it that, “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a three storey building collapsed as the cause cannot be ascertained. “LASEMA Response Team led by Director Operations, LRU Ambulance unit, LASAMBUS, LABSCA, Material Testing Agency, LASG Fire Service, Nigerian Police, Ikeja Electric are responders at the scene of incident.

