Building construction and nation’s builders

Every human is in one way or the other a direct beneficiary of building construction.

In fact, mankind can’t cope without the existence of this tech-driven activity.

However, building construction could on the contrary pose a great threat to its supposed benefiary. This can be as a result of an anomaly known as building collapse. Though building collapse is not peculiar to Nigeria, it seems it’s gradually becoming an everyday omen within the shores of the country.

Building collapse has conspicuously been a thing of tremendous worry in the contemporary Nigerian society over the last decade, that, only drastic attention is required with a view to tackling the societal menace.

The aberration – which has claimed hundreds of innocent souls, maimed thousands as well as rendered scores of families homeless – has caused a colossal harm to not just the engineeringtechnology sector but Nigeria at large.

In some quarters, it has made most residents to now sleep with one eye open. Survey reveals that in recent times, countless buildings situated across Nigeria have collapsed unannounced.

In March 2006, the top nine floors of a 21-storey building belonging to the Bank of Industry, located on the famous Broad Street – Lagos Island in Lagos State, caved in, killing two and injuring 23 others.

In August 2010, a 4-storey uncompleted building at Ikoli Street in Garki, Abuja brings the Federal Capital Territory’s name into the list, thus claimed no fewer than 21 lives and endangered nine.

On 28th July, 2019, a two-storey building situated in the Bariga area of Lagos collapsed from the foundation level.

Barely a few days after, in the early morning of 1st August 2019, another two-storey building located at Gbagada axis still suffered from same fate. Various casualties were reportedly witnessed in the two incidents. Just this year during the total lockdown across the country, precisely on 30th April 2020, a certain uncompleted 8-storey building in Owerri collapsed from the foundation level, trapping many persons therein. The incidence isn’t limited to the aforementioned cities in the Nigerian State.

As if the list isn’t enough, barely last week, a 3-storey building belonging to a pivate school in Ejigbo area of Lagos State collapsed from the foundation level, just a few hours to resumption of schools. Statistics indicate that between 2012 and 2016 alone, Nigeria recorded about 54 building collapse.

Though the unfortunate situation is not peculiar to the country, its recent alarming rate calls for an apt and urgent attention

It’s even more alarming and intriguing that in most cases, the collapsed structure had already been marked for demolition by the physical planning authority in charge of the jurisdiction where it is situated.

But the proposed demolition would unnecessarily be allowed to linger, perhaps owing to neglect or corruption among the personnel of the concerned government agency. First, we need to comprehend the rudimentary factors that constitute the societal menace.

Building collapse is mainly attributed to substandard products, quackery, mediocrity, cheating, and/or soil texture cum topography, coupled with other environmental factors.

The dangers inherent in the use of substandard building materials cannot be overemphasized. These materials such as brick blocks, cement, sand, and rods, are not in any way meant to be used in constructing mere boys’ quarters let alone deploying their services in storey building constructions.

Regarding blocks, it’s either the cements used in the moulding weren’t good enough, or that the sand utilized was nothing to write home about. There are specified sands meant for moulding but most block industries don’t bother going for them, probably owing to the cost of conveying it to the moulding site.

Since people, especially those residing in cities are often in a hurry, they are invariably left with no option than to patronize such block firms as stipulated above, hence posing danger for the proposed structure.

Quackery and mediocrity cannot be left out. It’s worth noting, perhaps shocking, that most of those who claim to be structural engineers, architects, or what have you, never attended any engineering or architectural class even for a day let alone becoming professionals.

They are just mere quacks parading themselves as chartered technologists. Pathetically, some of them who had the privilege to pass through a higher institution didn’t obtain the required training or expertise, thereby constituting structural defects when contracted to handle a certain building project.

A sound and qualified contractor is expected to thoroughly inspect the site for the proposed building, adequately advise the prospective landlord, tactically implement the project, complete it within a stipulated period, as well as know what to do while converting a mere bungalow to a storey building.

When any of these professional functions is missing, it becomes a burden to the affected building. Away from substandard products and quackery, soil texture or topography, as might be the case, has equally been a thing of great concern while discussing building collapse.

Houses are usually built on swampy sites in reverie areas like Lagos and Port Harcourt without carrying out the required preliminary design, thus leading to collapse in the nearest future.

The aforementioned type of land is not strong. They are sandy or loose, but contractors build on them using templates that are meant for better compacted lands.

Sometimes the contractor would know what to do but rather than doing the needful, he would be only interested in his money or what he stands to gain as long as the contract lasts. This aspect of cheating or insincerity is currently on the rampage.

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) must take a drastic and severe step toward ensuring that substandard materials are no longer smuggled into the country. The former should also properly regulate the locally made ones.

On the other hand, relevant professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), ought to employ a stiff measure towards addressing the crisis. When any building is under construction, they should endeavour to ascertain the contractor handling the project to ensure his credibility.

COREN ought to ensure that the recently amended Engineering Act that has been passed into law is duly implemented. And, if a building falls, they must ascertain the root causes of the collapse and not hesitate to issue the apt sanction to the affected contractor if found guilty. They should equally go beyond sanctioning; any culpable individual ought to be arraigned, so that, he will face the wrath of the law.

Intending landlords are also advised to consult aptly whenever they intend to erect a building. Don’t just jump to any so-called contractor you find on your way. And if you succeeded in contracting any, endeavour to confirm his/her authenticity by enquiring from the relevant authorities.

Qualified structural contractors, on their part, ought to feel free to consult their colleagues for any professional assistance when need be. And, they should always be research- oriented towards enhancing their expertise.

All in all, every structural professional mustn’t be reminded that foundations and pillars remain basic factors that determine the validity or wellbeing of any building, thus should be taken very seriously. It’s unarguably high time every concerned individual and entity began to do the needful, else we might wake one morning to realize that all our erected buildings have collapsed.

Think about it!

