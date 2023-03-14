Building, construction, machinery exhibition holds in Lagos

Nigeria and West Africa’s largest expo on building, construction, machinery industry, BUILDMACEX Exhibition will hold this year’s exhibition in Lagos. The exhibition is slated to hold between March 21 to 23 at Eko hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Exhibition and organiser of BUILDMACEX Exhibition, Ayodeji Olugbade, said the 8th edition of BUILDMACEX 2023 will host over 5,000 participants, 200 exhibitors, 15 countries , 20 speakers and 10 sponsors all confirmed to grace the 2day exhibition” Olugbade said: “BUILDMACEX is an international exhibition and conference focused on transforming the building, construction, and machinery industry in Nigeria and other part of West Africa countries.”
Related Articles
BON inaugurates award steering committee
The Steering Committee for the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, (BON) Award has been inaugurated. Performing the inauguration of the committee recently, the Chairman of BON, John Ugbe, called on members of the Committee to ensure that they deliver the best award ceremony that will be to the admiration of all stakeholders in the broadcast industry. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Hamzat at 56
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked the age of 56 years today. The governor described Hamzat as a reliable, trust worthy and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda of the incumbent administration. Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed on his behalf by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abubakar: Patriot, selfless leader with passion for prosperous, indivisible Nigeria –Kalu
Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has described former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as a patriotic statesman and selfless leader with passion for a prosperous and indivisible Nigeria. Extolling the virtues of the former Nigerian leader, Kalu commended Abubakar for his roles […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)