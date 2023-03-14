Building, construction, machinery exhibition holds in Lagos

Nigeria and West Africa’s largest expo on building, construction, machinery industry, BUILDMACEX Exhibition will hold this year’s exhibition in Lagos. The exhibition is slated to hold between March 21 to 23 at Eko hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Exhibition and organiser of BUILDMACEX Exhibition, Ayodeji Olugbade, said the 8th edition of BUILDMACEX 2023 will host over 5,000 participants, 200 exhibitors, 15 countries , 20 speakers and 10 sponsors all confirmed to grace the 2day exhibition” Olugbade said: “BUILDMACEX is an international exhibition and conference focused on transforming the building, construction, and machinery industry in Nigeria and other part of West Africa countries.”

