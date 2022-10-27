Building skills for professional chefs may promote wellbeing

To mark the International Chef Day, Nestlé Professionals took the festivities to students in Lagos State and re-affirmed the company’s commitment to build the capacity of skilled and trained cooks otherwise known as chefs in this generation and generation yet to come. The professionals celebrated International Chefs Day 2022 at the new Lagos State Culinary Academy, Ikeja, with students from public and private secondary schools across Lagos.

The event included training on the importance of healthy eating and lifestyles in line with this year’s International Chef’s Day theme: ‘Growing A Healthy Future’. Speaking on what the professional group expected from the commemoration, Business Manager of Nestlé Professional, Funmi Oshineye, also present at the event said that the activities arranged for the day was geared towards promoting healthy living amongst youngsters.

“In terms of cooking, the products and ingredients that the students who participated in the cooking competition are using are meant to promote healthy living. We are also rewarding the right people and promoting the winning spirit within them in a fun way. “We have students from schools including Ilupeju Grammar School, Government Technical College, Agidingbi and other private schools such as Woodland High School, Shasha, Lauretes College, Aviation Estate and Queensland Academy, Okota, all in Lagos State were present. “The wellbeing of children is the fundamental goal for parents and caregivers. It is also an indicator of societal development.

We are therefore committed to working with stakeholders to enhance the wellbeing of generations to come through nutrition education as well as continuous provision of high-quality nutritious food and beverages. Today’s event is a platform for continuous engagement to encourage children to be creative with food,” said Osineye. Funmi acknowledged the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria for consistently partnering with Nestlé to achieve the company’s global objective of helping 50 million children live healthier lives by 2030. “It is exciting what we have seen already. What we hope to do is inculcate in them a habit of healthy living.

The theme of today is centered around five foods which are ‘spinach, soya beans, carrot, orange and apple’. What they are cooking and making is around these five fruits and we hope that going forward they will preach the gospel and become healthy students,” she said.

“This year we are partnering with a lot of people; the Association of Chefs in Nigeria amongst others, and the aim is that these are the stakeholders that we work with every time. We are in the food business. So, we decided to partner with chefs, food vendors, caterers and others and support them to build their dreams, building and supporting healthy living and lifestyle in Nigeria,” she concluded.

The Executive Secretary for the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Board, Moronke Azeez, also spoke on the need to create more awareness surrounding chefs and healthy eating. “This event is a way to create awareness about the importance of chefs all over the world. Without chefs, so many recipes wouldn’t have existed but however today we are looking at creating awareness about healthy living and getting the students who are our future to take part in what it takes to make different creative, healthy food.

“The good news is that Nestle are our partners and we are pleased. For them to come to our Lagos Culinary Academy and partner with us is not only for this day but to continue to provide support for us. Our culinary academy is of international standards and they were pleased with it and because of that they are ready to support us,” she said. Moronke also talked about the outcome that was expected from the collaboration and how they hoped to maximise the outcome of their partnership.

“The expected outcome of this is that we have got two partners: Nestlé and the association of professional chefs is great. The associations of professional chefs are interested in working with us in terms of modernising our curriculum so that it is of international standards. On the other side we have Nestlé and Nestlé professionals who want to support us in terms of developing our centre, growing our children and the college and making it much more reputable. We plan to work with about 10,000 over a period of four years. “The college was set up for the students to come to this technical college. What I want to do is to maximise the centre,look at how big it is.

It is a huge investment and it has all the facilities. We don’t want to just leave it only for the students that are here. We want to make it accessible and we want to ensure that as many people are able to utilise it whether they come in for self-employment or growing their own business or to become professionals. Previously what we had was what we called catering but we said we wanted to be the best so we moved from just ordinary catering. That is why it’s called the Lagos State culinary academy. It is a creative place; it is a place where you get training and equipment because who you want to be in that profession.

A chef who was also present at the event, Akintunde Adesina of Chefshine and a brand ambassador with Maggi spoke on how the partnership would continue to help chefs all over the country. Highlighting challenges chefs face in the country, he said, “One of the messages is coming back home. What we are going to find out first is that we are not ready to put ourselves out there. We are not sure of ourselves.

I’ve been in places where they actually know stuff but they don’t know how to project it and put it out. We should go beyond that and be proud of what we have. We are in a world where if you don’t tell people that you know something they will not appreciate you for it. “The second challenge in the industry is the reward, compared to counterparts abroad, it is small.

I can assure you we are going there. We don’t have to limit ourselves to working in the kitchen, we can do different stuff,” he said. He also spoke on some of the qualities that chefs needed to excel in the field of preparing healthy food for all. “You have to have self-discipline as a person. That is what will translate into your work. The profession is similar to being in the navy.

In the military, we take orders without question and who gives the order, the chef in the kitchen. That is why it was said earlier on that there is only one rule in the kitchen, the chef is lord. He also told them to work with whatever resources they might have without waiting for breakthroughs. On his part, Paul Okon, national president, Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, said, “It has been a great pleasure engaging, educating, and enlightening children on healthy eating as we believe this is the foundation for a healthy future. We sincerely appreciate the role Nestlé Professional has played over the years, promoting Nigeria’s Food Tourism, supporting capacity development of Chefs, and empowering the next generation of Chefs”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...