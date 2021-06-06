Buju and Burna Boy’s record label part ways

Ri s i n g music act, Daniel Benson popularly known as Buju has left Burna Boy’s Independent record label, Spaceship Collective which he was signed into about one year ago.

Buju exited Burna Boy’s record label shortly after the expiration of his contract without renewing. Though many of his fans and a few up and coming artists say it is a wrong move, considering Burna Boys recent Grammy status,

Buju believes everything in life has its time to start and time to end.

A source disclosed that Buju’s contract expired in April 2021, one year after signing it and Buju refused to renew his contract adding that he wanted to concentrate strictly on his career.

