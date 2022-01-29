BUK final-year student dies in hostel

A final-year student of the Department of Library and Information Science of Bayero University Kano (BUK), is dead. The student, according to a statement issued by the university spokesperson, Lamara Garba, identified as Babangida Ahmed, died in the early hours of Friday, in the school’s hostel. The statement added that late Ahmed collapsed in his hostel while preparing to go to mosque for the early morning prayer. The deceased hailed from Misau Local Government area of Bauchi State.

‘’Already, the University Management had contacted his parents about the incident and would be taken to his home town for burial according to Islamic rites,’’ the statement reads in part. “According to one of his colleagues, the late Babangida went out of the room around 4:30 am where he suddenly slumped and was not breathing with no sign of life even before rushing to the University Clinic on the campus. ‘’He was said to have been brought in dead (BID) to the University Clinic.

“Prior to his death, the deceased has been visiting Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) where he had been seeing a doctor on certain undisclosed ailment.” The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, has, on behalf of the university management condoled with the family and friends of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

