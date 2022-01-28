Metro & Crime

BUK Final-Year Student Dies In Hostel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A final-year student of the Department of Library and Information Science of Bayero University Kano (BUK), is dead.

The student, according to a statement issued by the university spokesperson, Lamara Garba, identified as Babangida Ahmed, died in the early hours of Friday, in the school’s hostel.

The statement added that late Ahmed collapsed in his hostel while preparing to go to mosque for the early morning prayer.

The deceased hailed from Misau Local Government area of Bauchi State.

‘’Already, the University Management had contacted his parents about the incident and would be taken to his home town for burial according to Islamic rites,’’ the statement reads in part.

“According to one of his colleagues, the late Babangida went out of the room around 4:30 am where he suddenly slumped and was not breathing with no sign of life even before rushing to the University Clinic on the campus.

‘’He was said to have been brought in dead (BID) to the University Clinic.

“Prior to his death, the deceased has been visiting Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) where he had been seeing a doctor on certain undisclosed ailment.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, has, on behalf of the university management condoled with the family and friends of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Run for your destiny, CAN Charges Christians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Chairman of the 19 Northern States of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has charged Christians to run for their destiny if they must achieve their purpose on earth. Pam stated while speaking as a Guest Preacher […]
Metro & Crime

‘We used guns recovered during #EndSARS protest to kill’

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A suspected cultist, Olaide Adelu, yesterday said he used guns recovered from Yahoo boys during the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun State, to kill people. The suspect, a teenager, was paraded alongside a 22-year-old Yusuf Arowolo by the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, at the state police command, Osogbo. The police said the suspects were […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs driver with two human heads in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Adewale Momoh, Akure A middle-aged man was on Monday nabbed with two human heads in Ondo State.   The suspect, identified as Hassan Saka, was nabbed by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), during a stop and search exercise in the state.   The culprit, who is a commercial driver, was arrested […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica