Bukka Hut celebrates 10th anniversary, donates N500,000, exercise books to NGO

As part of activities to mark its 10th anniversary, Bukka Hut Restaurant, one of the leading quick-service restaurants in the country, has partnered with an NGO, Sponsor A Child Through School Foundation (SACTS), by donating the sum of N500, 000 and 2,500 exercise books to aid the education of less privileged children.

 

The educational aid, the restaurant said, is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative that is in line with its core values, which are aimed at supporting students in secondary schools who have difficulty in paying tuition fees and accessing books needed for school.

 

While presenting the cheque and books to SACTS at Bukka Hut’s corporate head office in Lekki, Lagos State, the Head of Operations, Mrs. Victoria Oboh, disclosed that the partnership was in line with the company’s core values aimed at empowering the people and giving back to the society.

 

“The past 10 years have been an incredible journey for Bukka Hut and as a people-centric restaurant brand always looking for ways to impact lives and give back to the society, we thought of this initiative as a way of extending our support to the educational needs of   the less-privileged children, having recognised the rising number of out-of-school children,” Oboh said.

 

She further disclosed that the company engages in a similar outreach for its staff members where it grants scholarships to junior staff as well as the children of single mothers who desire to further their education but could not afford it.

 

The Chief Operating Officer of Sponsor A Child Through School Foundation (SACTS), Mrs. Nike Richie-Ogbodu, who received the donation on behalf of the NGO, stated that the funds would be used to sponsor five students at Miracle Land School, Jakande, Lagos State, to complete their secondary school education while the exercise books would be distributed to other schools in Lagos and Abuja.

 

Richie-Ogbodu expressed gratitude to Bukka Hut, stating that the NGO is a registered foundation that is transparent and accountable to its donors and partners.

 

According to her: “What we’re doing as an NGO is a response to the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country.

 

“We don’t only source tuition for these disadvantaged children, we also engage with the school by organising career seminars and vocational training to equip the pupils with skills to make them self-sufficient,” she said.

