Metro & Crime

Bukka Hut co-founder, Laolu Martins, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Mr Laolu Martins, Co-Founder of Bukka Hut, one of the leading fast-food chains in Nigeria is dead.

The family announced the death of the ex-banker which was said to have happened in the evening of Tuesday, 27 September.

While the family was silent on the cause of his death, unconfirmed reports indicate that the Laolu committed suicide around 3 a.m Wednesday in Lekki, Lagos.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the family on Wednesday said further announcements will be made by the family on the passage of the quintessential banker with over 21 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management and pension fund management.

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy.

“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time. Further announcements will be made by the family,” the statement said.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq approves N17.7m for renovation of Kwara NUJ Secretariat

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved N17,760,881 for the renovation of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council’s Secretariat Complex. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed the news to the leadership of the State Council of NUJ. The renovation is expected to be completed within three months The Governor […]
Metro & Crime

Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers, free abducted Italian in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued 64-year-old Rev. Fr Luigi Brena, an Italian, who was abducted along Ogunwenyi, Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.   In a statement by the state Command Deputy PPRO, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspects were […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos community begs Sanwo-Olu over insecurity, deplorable roads, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Residents of Gloryland Estate in Isheri-Olofin axis of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  to save the community from neglect. They lamented that they are confronted with challenges of insecurity, epileptic power supply and deplorable roads, calling on the government to urgently intervened inorder to end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica