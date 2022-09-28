Bukka Hut co-founder, Laolu Martins, is dead

Mr Laolu Martins, Co-Founder of Bukka Hut, one of the leading fast-food chains in Nigeria is dead.

The family announced the death of the ex-banker which was said to have happened in the evening of Tuesday, 27 September.

While the family was silent on the cause of his death, unconfirmed reports indicate that the Laolu committed suicide around 3 a.m Wednesday in Lekki, Lagos.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the family on Wednesday said further announcements will be made by the family on the passage of the quintessential banker with over 21 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management and pension fund management.

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy.

“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time. Further announcements will be made by the family,” the statement said.

