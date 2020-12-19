News

Bukka Hut hosts Yard Sale to support SMEs

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As part of plans to support small scale businesses, Bukka Hut, one of the leading quick service restaurants operating in Lagos, is hosting a trade fair tagged “Bukka Hut Yard Sale” to help small business and entrepreneurs to showcase their products for sale.

The five day event which kicked off on Wednesday ends tomorrow, is holding at its Gbagada and Lekki outlets simultaneously, with participation drawn from 16 SMEs based in different parts of Lagos. According to the Managing Director and Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the exhibiting firms were selected based on merit from a pool of entries and the platform offered to them for free without taking any commission on sales.

“The Yard Sale is important to us because we realised that a lot of small businesses have been affected by the COVID – 19 pandemic and the economic situation of the country. Most of the small businesses rely only on social media platforms to sell their goods.

“So, at Bukka Hut, we felt it was necessary to give them a platform to physically display their products to hundreds of potential buyers and we’re excited about the sales they’re making,” Jaiyeola stated. He added that the 2020 Yard Sale is the maiden edition as the company seeks to make it an annual festival. The Creative Director of Dreamy Fabrics & More, Benedicta Enodiana, who was one of the beneficiaries of the Yard Sale expressed gratitude to the company for providing the opportunity for small businesses to thrive.

