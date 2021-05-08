Bukka Hut set for Yaba launch tomorrow

Bukka Hut, a subsidiary of Bukkha Hospitality Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading quick-service restaurants known for serving a wide variety of delicious and healthy Nigerian cuisines, is set to extend its hold on the sector with the launch of its Yaba, mainland Lagos branch.

The Yaba branch which is opening formally for business tomorrow, is located in a very accessible axis of Herbert Macaulay, with an alluring ambience and quiet and comfortable indoor that enhances the overall outlook of the quick – service restaurant. According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the new outlet is poised to offer premium service for which the company is noted. “We’re excited to be opening a new Bukka Hut outlet Yaba that will provide customers with premium dining experience as well as exceptional customer service that will consistently exceed their expectations,” said Jaiyeola.

He further stated that: “Our choice of Yaba is because of its mix of upscale residential areas, commercial activities and it is home to a lot of government institutions and Nigeria’s technology hub (Yabacon Valley). Yaba also has a hip and youthful crowd who desire an original taste of homemade meals.’’ Jaiyeola disclosed that the new outlet would have a lounge which would open at a later time to complement the operations of the restaurant, stating that there would be an array of entertainment options in the form of weekly events that would be hosted by notable Nigerian entertainers to give customers the best experience.

“We would also open the BH Lounge within the premises where lovers of nightlife would be able to unwind in a relaxing and attractive ambience. Our famous Bukka Hut Suya would also be present as an attraction for our customers,” he said. With the new Yaba outlet, Bukka Hut now has 12 outlets, all in Lagos, with six each on the mainland and island.

Jaiyeola revealed plans to continue to open outlets in more locations to meet its growing demand and patronage across the state. “Our growth as a restaurant brand over the past 10 years has been as a result of the hard work of a dedicated team who make efforts to satisfy the appetite of our consistently growing customer base,” he stated.

Renowned as one of the quick service restaurants offering premium, quality and prompt service through its unique and efficient contact centre, the new Bukka Hut restaurant offers service to walk-in customers and home or office delivery. Bukkha Hospitality Limited, trading under the name Bukka Hut Restaurant, is a wholly- owned Nigerian company operating in the quick-service restaurant sector, which began operations in August 2011 with a core focus on freshly made Nigerian meals, served Bukka style.

