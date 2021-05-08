Travel & Tourism

Bukka Hut set for Yaba launch tomorrow

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Bukka Hut, a subsidiary of Bukkha Hospitality Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading quick-service restaurants known for serving a wide variety of delicious and healthy Nigerian cuisines, is set to extend its hold on the sector with the launch of its Yaba, mainland Lagos branch.

The Yaba branch which is opening formally for business tomorrow, is located in a very accessible axis of Herbert Macaulay, with an alluring ambience and quiet and comfortable indoor that enhances the overall outlook of the quick – service restaurant. According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the new outlet is poised to offer premium service for which the company is noted. “We’re excited to be opening a new Bukka Hut outlet Yaba that will provide customers with premium dining experience as well as exceptional customer service that will consistently exceed their expectations,” said Jaiyeola.

He further stated that: “Our choice of Yaba is because of its mix of upscale residential areas, commercial activities and it is home to a lot of government institutions and Nigeria’s technology hub (Yabacon Valley). Yaba also has a hip and youthful crowd who desire an original taste of homemade meals.’’ Jaiyeola disclosed that the new outlet would have a lounge which would open at a later time to complement the operations of the restaurant, stating that there would be an array of entertainment options in the form of weekly events that would be hosted by notable Nigerian entertainers to give customers the best experience.

“We would also open the BH Lounge within the premises where lovers of nightlife would be able to unwind in a relaxing and attractive ambience. Our famous Bukka Hut Suya would also be present as an attraction for our customers,” he said. With the new Yaba outlet, Bukka Hut now has 12 outlets, all in Lagos, with six each on the mainland and island.

Jaiyeola revealed plans to continue to open outlets in more locations to meet its growing demand and patronage across the state. “Our growth as a restaurant brand over the past 10 years has been as a result of the hard work of a dedicated team who make efforts to satisfy the appetite of our consistently growing customer base,” he stated.

Renowned as one of the quick service restaurants offering premium, quality and prompt service through its unique and efficient contact centre, the new Bukka Hut restaurant offers service to walk-in customers and home or office delivery. Bukkha Hospitality Limited, trading under the name Bukka Hut Restaurant, is a wholly- owned Nigerian company operating in the quick-service restaurant sector, which began operations in August 2011 with a core focus on freshly made Nigerian meals, served Bukka style.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Scientists: Travelling makes people much happier than any material wealth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Why do many people go shopping the minute they have money in their wallets? Material wealth brings you happiness, albeit temporarily. Only a few days after a new purchase, the thrill, pleasure, and enjoyment you felt begins to fade. It turns out that as soon as you get used to your new purchase, your level […]
Travel & Tourism

Continent Hotel Akure opens for business

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Akure, the capital city of Ondo State has welcomed its first ever international hotel brand to its hospitality landscape with Continent Worldwide Hotels, one of the newest entrants to growing ranks of international hotel brands in Nigeria, set to formally open its first property in Nigeria. Located at Alagbaka extension, opposite the Federal Secretariat, Akure, […]
Travel & Tourism

Aviation Cargo Conference gets support from FAAN, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As plans for the first international Aviation Cargo Conference (CHINET 2021) in Nigeria gathers momentum, support for the debutant conference has continued to pour in from different quarters, the latest being from the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu. This development was disclosed by the organizer of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica