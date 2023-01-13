News

Bukkykoga extends her philanthropy to beggars on Lagos streets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The philanthropic side of international business maven, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, otherwise known as Bukkykoga has continued to receive applaud.

In celebration of the just concluded festive season, Bukkykoga, the Chief Executive Officer of BKGlam Event (a luxury weddings and special functions planning company) and BKGlam International (a fashion designing company), was seen on the streets of Ketu, a densely populated part of the Lagos metropolis, distributing food to underprivileged people.

She was seen mobbed by beggars in one of the pictures while another showed her surrounded by people of all ages jostling to get their share of what looked like cooked rice in plastic packs that she was handing to all and sundry.

The photos were taken without her being unaware as she went about her duty of feeding hungry people on the street of Lagos.

Bukkykoga who is renowned for organising Nigeria’s most glamorous weddings and classic birthday parties in recent years is based in the UK, but shuttling between London and Lagos where she conducts most of her businesses.

Though a Nigerian by birth, she is a British citizen who graduated from Plymouth University in 2013 where she studied Business Administration and Human Resources.

The BKGlam group which she founded in 2015 has become a household name among Nigerian celebrities and was one of the major clothiers for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Although the high-flying, flamboyant entrepreneur and brand influencer often talked about her various endeavour to help the needy, her fans and followers on social media were nonetheless surprised to see her among the masses where she was doing her utmost to ameliorate their condition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Party Primaries: We’ve notification from only 10 parties – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Barely 50 days to conduct party primaries for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 10 political parties had served it notices for the conduct of their primaries. The Electoral Act mandates INEC to observe the conduct of political party primaries for the purpose of electing candidates elections. The […]
News Top Stories

Senate grills Keyamo over FG’s 774, 000 Special Public Works

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate yesterday grilled the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Festus Keyamo, over the delay in payment of the monthly allowances of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Public Works. The apex legislative Assembly asked Keyamo to explain the circumstances surrounding the delay.     his response, the minister told the lawmakers that […]
News Top Stories

INEC, parties disagree on review of election timeline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

We’ve lost 2 weeks to Easter, Sallah breaks –IPAC Extension’ll put unnecessary pressure on parties –Commission The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 18 registered political parties are at loggerheads on the review of the timeline for the conduct of party primaries. INEC has given the par-ties between April 4 and June 3, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica