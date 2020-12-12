Bukola Jesse, Prophet Oladele Genesis and other issues

As much as we choose to be silent for now as regards the ongoing Prophet Israel Oladele case with Mrs. Olaide Williams Oni, it is important for us to clear the media as regards some misconceptions flying around on the social media. First, let me start by saying that the issue on ground that led to the sentencing of Prophet Oladele had nothing to do with Bukola Jesse, who has been parading herself allegedly on social media as the one who sent Genesis to jail.

The issue that the prophet had with Mrs. Laide Williams is an issue that is dated as far back as over 12 years ago and she made up her mind to avenge whatever emotional hurt that the Israel Oladele may have caused her then. Bukola Jesse was an online member, who joined Genesis Global in 2017. She has been a strong follower since then until sometime in June 2020, when she suddenly changed due to some ulterior motives she had.

Below are a few questions I have to ask here: 1. How does this issue suddenly become an issue where Bukky Jesse is creating the impression that she sent Prophet Oladele to Jail. 2. In the shared video, Bukky Jesse claimed that Justice Akinlade is her adopted mother and that she had a series of conversations with her as regards the case. Does it mean that she allegedly conspired with the Judge? 3. If this is not, why is Bukky sending people to the prison to take pictures. 4.

Why has she sworn that Prophet Israel Oladele must be killed in jail in a case that has absolutely nothing to do with her? This is a wakeup call to the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The safety and security of this man’s life is of essence to us. How can someone be in jail and bloggers are out there sharing pictures of him in jail, giving full information of what he is wearing and eating.

I think this in itself goes a long way in explaining the level of unfair involvement in this case. Do you know that ever since the judgement was given, the real person who has the case (Mrs. Laide Williams Oni) has not said anything to the public neither has she appeared at all in the whole picture. So, who are these people celebrating victory with another person’s case? The alleged agent, who is responsible for giving Bukky Jesse hint and feedback, has been unveiled as an ex-Prison warden, Mr. Adebisi; other officers have been responsible for pictures and information about Prophet Israel Oladele Genesis, while in incarceration as well. Despite the fact that Bukola Jesse has no single charge against Prophet Oladele Genesis, she has gone above and beyond to indict and incite hatred and revenge against the Prophet. Bukola Jesse alongside a few Celestial leaders are inciting hate against this man of God. While serving time in incarceration, series of threats were allegedly made on his life, including infringement of his privacy, witchhunting, attempted assassination and threat to his family. The Nigerian Prison Service (NPS), however, reported this infringement to the police and a series of arrests were made, including that of the ex-Prison Warden, Mr. Adebisi.

•Fabiyi, Genesis’s publicist, wrote in from Lagos

