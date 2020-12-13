Bukola, Toyin Saraki celebrate wedding anniversary

When the name Bukola Saraki is mentioned, what readily comes to mind is no other than politics.

Aside his late father being a great politician, Bukola too has proven to be in tune with what politics is all about, making people his priority.

However, aside of his dexterity in the game of politics and governance, the former Senate President is a man whose marital life is a model to emulate.

And since it takes two to tangle, his beautiful wife, Toyin has equally made the institution of marriage so seamless.

This is why when their union clocked 29 few days ago, the couple with clear signs of excitement expressed their joy and fulfillment about finding each other and being married.

Former governor, Bukolai, 57, took to his Twitter page to eulogise Toyin for birthing him their four “wonderful” children.

The ex-senate president also described the 29 years with his wife as “extraordinary.” “Thank you for 29 extraordinary years and 4 wonderful children.

I hope that we get to celebrate countless more together! Happy Anniversary!,” Saraki wrote in company of a photo of the couple.

In the same vein, Toyin took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, writing: “Our 29th wedding anniversary today, an amazing journey through life together.

