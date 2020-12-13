Body & Soul

Bukola, Toyin Saraki celebrate wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

When the name Bukola Saraki is mentioned, what readily comes to mind is no other than politics.

 

Aside his late father being a great politician, Bukola too has proven to be in tune with what politics is all about, making people his priority.

 

However, aside of his dexterity in the game of politics and governance, the former Senate President is a man whose marital life is a model to emulate.

 

And since it takes two to tangle, his beautiful wife, Toyin has equally made the institution of marriage so seamless.

 

This is why when their union clocked 29 few days ago, the couple with clear signs of excitement expressed their joy and fulfillment about finding each other and being married.

Former governor, Bukolai, 57, took to his Twitter page to eulogise Toyin for birthing him their four “wonderful” children.

 

The ex-senate president also described the 29 years with his wife as “extraordinary.” “Thank you for 29 extraordinary years and 4 wonderful children.

 

I hope that we get to celebrate countless more together! Happy Anniversary!,” Saraki wrote in company of a photo of the couple.

 

In the same vein, Toyin took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, writing: “Our 29th wedding anniversary today, an amazing journey through life together.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Classy and chic in PoshedUpByEb new collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

N ollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo have continued to push her passion for fashion to the next level. Her fashion line which was launched two years ago, PushedUpByEb has a new collection for ladies who to look comfortable and chic. To model the collection, Ebube signed up her sexy diva friends in the movie industry for […]
Body & Soul

Government has failed us –Annjay Chioma

Posted on Author with IFEOMA ONONYE

Annjay Chioma is a multi-talented entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry. The model and businesswoman spoke with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview on how far she has come in establishing her brand and her stand on the current crisis that is rocking […]
Body & Soul

Game changing ankara dresses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Fashion designers have raised the bar in creating exceptional stylish dresses with Ankara fabrics that it is hard to resist.   Presently the price for sewing is far more expensive than the fabric costs.   And this is because styles are more extra and designers spend more time in detailing that would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: