Sports

Bullet Energy Basketball Championship moves to Asaba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The next edition of the Bullet Energy Basketball Championship has been confirmed to hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The February 2023 schedule was confirmed by the CEO of the Samuel Oguche Foundation who partners with the drinks manufacturer to run the event.

 

“The initial idea was to move to Abuja from Lagos but having put lot things into consideration going by the country’s schedule, we have settled for Asaba,” Oguche announced via a telephone call from the USA on Thursday. About 12 teams are expected in competition in both the men’s and women’s categories in the first week of February as the competition rounds off quickly ahead of the general elections in Nigeria.

 

Oguche who has promised a bigger national competition is thankful to the teams, sponsors and media for the last edition which was held in Lagos in November. “I will like to say a big thank you to the CEO of Sunmark Ltd, Harmeet Ahuja, the CEO of Bullet Energy drink who has been in the forefront of developing the game of basketball in Nigeria and Africa for the past 7 years.

 

More so, he has promised to continue to support the Sam Oguche Foundation in developing the game in Nigeria,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Usman dismisses talk of fight with Adesanya

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently floated the possibility that the welterweight champion could still enter into a superfight with fellow Nigerian and middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, but it seems the fighter himself isn’t on-board with the idea. “I’ve said it before, as long as Israel Adesanya is the champion, I have no interest in […]
Sports

Madrid remain Europe’s most valuable club

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid remain Europe’s most valuable football club despite the ever-increasing dominance of the English Premier League, according to a report published on Thursday by analysts Football Benchmark. The report ranks Europe’s 32 most prominent clubs, calculating their value based on their annual financial statements and assessing squad values. Real, who face Liverpool in […]
Sports

IMC, NTA meet to discuss terrestrial TV rights for NPFL

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The interim management company set up by the Sports Ministry to repackage, rebrand, and restructure the Nigeria Professional Football League, has taken a giant step towards achieving these objectives with a progressive meeting with the Nigeria Television Authority, that took place recently in Abuja The meeting which had in attendance the chairman of the IMC, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica