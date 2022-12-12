Bullet Energy Basketball Championship moves to Asaba

The next edition of the Bullet Energy Basketball Championship has been confirmed to hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital. The February 2023 schedule was confirmed by the CEO of the Samuel Oguche Foundation who partners with the drinks manufacturer to run the event.

“The initial idea was to move to Abuja from Lagos but having put lot things into consideration going by the country’s schedule, we have settled for Asaba,” Oguche announced via a telephone call from the USA on Thursday. About 12 teams are expected in competition in both the men’s and women’s categories in the first week of February as the competition rounds off quickly ahead of the general elections in Nigeria.

Oguche who has promised a bigger national competition is thankful to the teams, sponsors and media for the last edition which was held in Lagos in November. “I will like to say a big thank you to the CEO of Sunmark Ltd, Harmeet Ahuja, the CEO of Bullet Energy drink who has been in the forefront of developing the game of basketball in Nigeria and Africa for the past 7 years.

More so, he has promised to continue to support the Sam Oguche Foundation in developing the game in Nigeria,” he said.

