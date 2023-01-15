Bullet Energy Basketball tourney becomes all female

The winners cash prize for the Bullet Energy Basketball Tournament has been raised by a hundred percent. The winning team will now take home the sum of N2million as the prize money as against N1million for the last edition that was held in November in Lagos. The improved package means the runners up will go home with N1million and the third placed team will earn N500k. It was leant that the competition started on a lower prize monies as the earlier events were held as test runs for bigger events in the coming months and years. The Bullet Energy drink basketball tournament which is powered by the Sam Oguche Foundation began as beginners camps in Onitsha, Anambra State nearly one decade ago. Apart from the increased winning prize, the organisers of the competition have announced that the next edition which has been confirmed for Asaba will be an all female competition. Sam Oguche who explained the new development said it was in the best interest of basketball development in Nigeria. “Initially, we didn’t plan for a competition exclusive to the women; we are just being dynamic. We are looking at the situation on ground around basketball in Nigeria, and responding positively to it.
