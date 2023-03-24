Bullet Energy B’ball Tourney : Hot Coal burn out FCT Hardrockers to win tournament

Hot Coal Basketball team at the weekend defeated FCT Hardrockers 65-60 to lift the Bullet Energy Drink Basketball Tournament in Abuja as teams, players and fans all praised the organisers for a wonderful championship. The Hot Coal players who were hardly given chance to excel by analysts burnt out all opponents in the weeklong event. The players celebrated through the night. Teams, players and fans had to deal with the sudden change in the date of national election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission. In spite of the election date coming within the Bullet Energy Drink Tournament in Abuja the teams and basketball fans still had fun with the tournament that started from the National Stadium and ended at Zone 6. “We sat down and reviewed the schedule and the elections across the country and agreed that we just had to go with the competition and it was one of the best decisions taken in recent times,” Sam Oguche whose Foundation organised the tournament said in Abuja on Tuesday.

