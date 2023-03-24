Bullet Energy B’ball Tourney : Hot Coal burn out FCT Hardrockers to win tournament

Hot Coal Basketball team at the weekend defeated FCT Hardrockers 65-60 to lift the Bullet Energy Drink Basketball Tournament in Abuja as teams, players and fans all praised the organisers for a wonderful championship. The Hot Coal players who were hardly given chance to excel by analysts burnt out all opponents in the weeklong event. The players celebrated through the night. Teams, players and fans had to deal with the sudden change in the date of national election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission. In spite of the election date coming within the Bullet Energy Drink Tournament in Abuja the teams and basketball fans still had fun with the tournament that started from the National Stadium and ended at Zone 6. “We sat down and reviewed the schedule and the elections across the country and agreed that we just had to go with the competition and it was one of the best decisions taken in recent times,” Sam Oguche whose Foundation organised the tournament said in Abuja on Tuesday.
Related Articles
Simon nominated for Africa’s best award in France
Nantes winger Moses Simon has been named among the twelve players on the final shortlist for the 2022 Marc-Vivien Foé Prize. The Marc-Vivien Foé award, named in honour of the player from Cameroon who died in 2003 at the age of 28, is given to the best player representing an African national football team […]
Serie A: Surprise package Udinese extend winning run to six at Verona
Udinese won their sixth straight Serie A match with Monday’s last-gasp 2-1 triumph at Verona which keeps them a point behind league leaders Napoli. Jaka Bijol headed Udinese to the three points in the third minute of stoppage time at the Stadio Bentegodi to ensure that they stayed third, with Atalanta trailing Napoli on […]
Lewandowski passes 600-goal mark in Barcelona win
Robert Lewandowski scored the 600th and 601st goals of his career as Barcelona enjoyed a routine win over Villarreal. Barca, who lost 3-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday, hit three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Lewandowski grabbed his first when he collected Jordi Alba’s cross, spun and shot […]
