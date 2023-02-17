Bullet tournament starts March 11

The Bullet Energy drink Women’s Tournament has been confirmed to take the tip off March 11th in Asaba, Delta State. The all-ladies competition sponsored by Bullet Energy Drink will run through Saturday, March 17th. The Sam Oguche Foundation which organises of the competition said the date is confirmed and the invited teams have since been notified. “We have taken into consideration all national and even international events billed for that period before settling for the date,” Sam Oguche said in Lagos. “You know we had planned for February but we had to move it forward as we didn’t want teams travelling in between the election dates. “There was also the National Youth Games also planned for Asaba but all that has been taken care of. We hope to give the players the quality of competition they deserve and it’s all worked out now.”

