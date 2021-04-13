Bullets and blood everywhere

That Nigeria has become a theatre of the absurd is an understatement. It is like a huge dumpsite where all manner of biles, “ngwo-ngwo’ (potpourri of nonsense) dominates and hibernates.

The commonest word in Nigeria today is “gunmen”, followed by its adjunct neighbour “herdsmen”. You wake up in the morning, all you hear is bullets. You sleep at night, all you hear is blood.

Blood and bullets are siamese twins in cahoot. You walk in the street, the fear of bullets and blood stares with omnipotent presence. It is like danger lurking in the corner. The headline news are scary.

One moment it is fear, followed by tears and blood. Life is cheap in Nigeria. Corpses litter the forests, just like bandits, because of bullets. When we criticise the President, who swore to an oath to protect us, his Spokesman Femi Adesina will say, we are jobless and non-achievers.

What has president Buhari achieved as a President? Incompetence and underperformance? Or what? Talk about the ills under a monstrous government, you are likely to get treasonable accusation, threats that are meant to suppress our guts. Under President Buhari, this union is not working.

This union is showing signs of capitulation, a crumbling, that is so evidently disturbing with its attendant halitosis. Let us pause to ask a few rhetorical questions; do we really have a functional government in Nigeria?

Do we have a goverment that can guarantee our safety in a country with declining morality and order? Do we enforce court judgments?

Do we obey law and order? Do we apply the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic on a holistic basis or selectively to suit the whims and caprices of the oppressors in government? What manner of a country are we, lawful or lawless?

Are we enjoying security or have we resigned to insecurity? Does the government not appear helpless, short of any creativity and initiative to do things differently? A lot of people dread the dawn of the day.

They are scared of the repercusions that may befall them due to the unwholesome activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents. Nigeria is becoming an experimental laboratory for ISWAP and its associated partnersin- crime.

Boko Haram insurgents are spreading their tentacles, moving southwards with their familiar blood-letting. The rains are coming and the vegetation would soon acquire new look that would compound an already bad situation.

The forests will get more dreadful and ominuous, with a renewed volatility by those who feed by bullets and drink blood in place of water.

Nigeria is sick. No doubt about that. The president that should naturally proffer a roadmap to heal our sickness is also ill. As we speak, he is in London under the care of his doctors.

Our own doctors are on strike, still negotiating on how to transform their pig-pen hospitals to habitable hospitals, talking about hazard allowances and revamping the entire gamut of our health sector. May Allah (SWT) grant the president quick recovery back home to face the mess he has plunged the country.

It is double jeopardy for a country that is “sickest” in the world to be tendered by another ill-disposed president who is helplessly demobilised and de-energised by his waning health and old age.

He may harbour good intention, but his capacity to act is hindered. He may nurture good response to our precarious situation, but his tired bones are no motivation. His mentality is affected in the process, his attention span limited by the debilitation that poor health condition conveys.

But to pretend that the president does not need help, is to be economical with the truth. That is the pastime of his Spokesmen.

They take us for modern day fools who cannot rationalise situations and scenarios. One said the president is technologically savvy and can run the government from Mars, hence the president did not transfer powers to his Vice. Another said the president just went to rest in London, of course with tax payers money, to refresh and reboot probably.

Yet, another said, war of tongues is the most precarious battle in present day Nigeria. One of the fundamental problems of a Buhari presidency is the dysfunctionality and irrationality of his Spokesmen. They just look at us right in the face and deliver punches at us with ribaldrous telltales.

We cringe at their tomfoolery, they oddly glamourise with their propaganda, telling us that the hypocritical realness of President Buhari’s medical tourism is a “fringe benefit”.

Companies are dead and dying in Nigeria due to harsh economic climate, chief of which is insecurity and kidnapping. The real old companies are dying, some have migrated outside the shore of Nigeria.

The new companies are the kidnap industry. Banditry is part of it. Insurgency is the father of the new generation companies that have taken over the public space in Nigeria.

There are unquantifiable job losses, gross unemployment, the highest in sub-saharan Africa, there is underemployment coupled with infrastructural decay. The jobless youths are being recruited into the new factories of bullets and blood.

The fastest growing industry that deals with ransom and killing. Government is unable to provide jobs, even when the openings exist, nepotism and selective amnesia take the mediocres while those on merit gladiates around without attention.

It is now a country where mediocrity takes the shine, and meritocracy takes the gloom. Labour strikes have become the routine, the badge of recognition, which creates the platform for seeking presidential attention.

The newest industries enjoy collegiate solidarity. The spoils are shared amongst the foot-soldiers. The exited companies complain of poor power supply to drive the manufacturing sector.

The same position President Buhari met electricity, is the same place, he probably will leave it. The megawatts oscillate between 4,500 and 5,000, yet we are investing billions in the energy sector. You wake up in the morning and the new madness in the land stares you in the face.

You just see people running in no direction. They scamper for safety trying to avoid one carnage or provocation.

Tempers are high with suspicious undertone. When you make enquiry about the stampede, what you get tales of the palpable fear that dominates the landscape. Too much drama woven into one with different actors playing their scripted roles. In Nigeria, the bullet is assuming the status of a meal ticket.

Too dangerous for a country with different tongues and tribes, a country with all the vagaries of a failed state.

The president’s intervention ends at dishing out presidential orders, to be obeyed or not. Soldiers complain of unpaid allowances. Civil servants complain of unpaid salaries and allowances. Doctors and health workers who are in the forefront of the combat against COVID-19 pandemic are also complaining of unpaid hazard allowance.

Schools are in quandry, lecturers unsure of their future, while students are roaming the streets with an uncertain future. Bullets are taking over, some kind of unreason taking over reason, illogic replacing logic, nonsense dominating sense, as our president enjoys the glamour of office in far away colonial soil.

Who do we turn to? The local desperados who are standing truth on the head or the modern day powermongers who have created a government of their own?

The Malamis, Fayemis, Amaechis, Akpabios, El’Rufais and the Badarus who have constituted themselves to another superhuman authority. When a president is ill, he thinks more about himself than the job he sought. It is a function of human psychology. When will I get well? God, please grant me good health, make me well and whole.

Whatever problem the country has is kept in abeyance. The country can wait, while the president recuperates. In fact, the country can capult if it so desires.

The lives of the several million others are of less significance to that of the president. While we toil at the dawn of everyday to the setting of the sun on empty stomachs, the president relaxes in the inner comfort of London Abuja House, on tax-payers money. Chris Ngige reportedly called it “fringe benefit”.

This was the same man who lampooned members of the previous government of wasting Nigeria’s resources on medical tourism, he has become the landlord and Chief Executive Officer of medical tourism; undiluted hypocrisy, you would say.

My simple advice would be kept simple. If as president, your health is failing you as wont every human, please hand over to your Vice President in an acting capacity. You may choose to remain in London for the rest of your tenure,

Nigerians would have a breather that at least a man of mental presence is in charge. To detain about 200 million Nigerians and keep them under suspense is not healthy for a nation that should be on the fast lane of developmen

