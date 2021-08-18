BullFrank The Bull, Octopus, in Momoh’s world of art, nature

As you arrived at his residence situated in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos, a huge metal sculpture of an Octopus, which adorns the wall of the fence, seems to stare at you, invitingly, to an amazing collection of art works by Mr. Frank Momoh, one of the leading art patrons in Nigeria. Almost every corner of the house – inside and outside – is home to a rich collection of artworks. Prominent among these is a huge metal sculpture produced by Dotun Popoola, and titled ‘Frank The Bull’. Welcome to Mr. Frank Momoh’s world of art. “The bull is titled ‘Frank The Bull’. It is named after my name.

It was sculpted by Dotun Popoola. The reason for the bull is because of the fact that I am Taurus, I was born in May, and the symbol for Taurus is a bull,” he enthused. “If you also noticed, it is a charging bull, which explains my life. I bulldoze my way through life, irrespective of the huddle. I don’t go around problems, I go through problems.

So, it is symbolic, and I think Dotun Popoola did a very fantastic job in the interpretation of my life in this work. It is me personified.” President of Frot Group, an energy and construction company based in Lekki, Lagos and founder and Chairman of FROT Foundation, the Edo State-born philanthropist and art collector has been providing sponsorship and other support for Nigerian sports and arts.

According to him, the sculpture had been here since 2018. “It has attracted more visitors, apart from the Octopus that is out outside and has attracted more comments, from visitors. People called to say that they heard about my bull and they want to see the bull. So, it’s been fantastic.

“The beauty of it, the wow factor in the work is the fact that it is from recycled materials – all metal recycled, junks. And like Dotun Popoola would always say: ‘Junk to wealth’ . ‘Waste to wealth’ . It’s amazing, what Popoola does with these things (recycled materials).” So, apart from their aesthetic values, Mr. Momoh seems to also have a way of communicating with them.

He explains: “What most of my works do for me is that they help me meditate and achieve a sense of purpose. I can be gazing at a particular piece of work and I will be seeing several angles to the work, as related to life, I can see life from different perspectives.

Like I always say, through the eyes of the viewer, we see things from different perspectives and we meditate on that as it relates to our situation or circumstance.” So, what is the idea behind Octopus? You asked. “The Octopus came about when I was thinking of how to immortalize or to bring to life, my appreciation to God for the blessings and grace in my life, and I thought that if I must do something with art then it must be something that has multiple appendages to it. And the octopus has multiple hands.

So, it is a way of saying that God has blessed me so much that I feed with many hands. God has blessed me so much that I have many hands to give out. So it is actually symbol of what God has done for me.” Momoh is not one given to brag about the number of works that in his collection. “The only I can tell you is that I think have done well,” he said.

For him, the visual arts sector, although, has not been given the attention it deserves, the Nigerian artists are doing well. “I think the international community is doing more than our government, and local institutions which is quite unfortunate, that they are now more ‘Catholic than the Pope’,so to speak. They now cry more than the bereaved.

The international arts community (with kudos to some of our local arts institutions and promoters for their collaboration) has been very fantastic in promoting African arts; and they have opened so many people’s eyes to our own works, because works by Nigerian and other African artists are now seen as a good asset class internationally, they can be auctioned; they have value. You can actually place a value on our collections now, on African collections, especially those that have cultural significance, because that is education. “The government is trying, but at a very slow pace, from my aprassal.

They can do more. I particularly like the idea of the Bankers Committee taking over the National Theatre,comthough I don’t know how far they have gone with that, but I expect that they would expedite action and bring it back to life so that it can gain the international reckoning that it used to have.”

