Bullion van: Policemen’s killers won’t go unpunished – Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday vowed that the armed robbers who killed four policemen in Ebonyi State during an attack on a bullion van won’t go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed a bullion van carrying money from Enugu State to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorts. A stray bullet from one of the robbers’ guns also killed a welder at the Ezzamgbo Junction on the Abakaliki highway where the attack occurred. The state government is currently constructing a flyover on the junction to end gridlock and accidents occurring at the junction. The construction work, however, is affecting free vehicular movement. The robbers, who trailed the bullion van from Enugu with some of them stationed at the junction, opened fire on the policemen, when their vehicle slowed down there. Four policemen died on the spot.

The robbers continued to rain bullets on the bullion van and deflated its tyres. But the driver continued to drive the bullion van while the robbers were chasing it. However, on sighting a military checkpoint very close to the permanent site of the Ebonyi State University, they made a u turn and escaped. But Umahi, who commiserated with the state police command over the killing of the policemen, said the armed robbers won’t go unpunished. He said: “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of our dear servicemen who died yesterday (Wednesday) while serving our dear country, escorting a bullion van from Enugu to Ebonyi.

The loss is a big blow on our corporateness which the culprits will never go unpunished. “I heartily commiserate with the family of the deceased police officers and the Nigeria Police in general, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear this colossal loss.” The governor assured Ebonyi State residents not to panic as everything was under control. He added: “Let me also assure the public that the Ebonyi State Police Headquarters is already giving all efforts, harnessing all available intelligence to bring the culprits to book as they have tightened the boundaries against the entrance of hoodlums.”

