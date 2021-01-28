Bulls extend market grip, record N181bn gain

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.83 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 345.79 basis points or 0.83 per cent to close at 41,930.73 index points as against 41,584.94 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N181 billion or 0.83 per cent to close higher at N21.934 trillion from N21.753 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 543.75 million shares in 6,773 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 150.51 million shares exchanged by investors in 567 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.

The insurance sub-sector boostedbyactivities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and AXA-Mansard Assurance Plc followed with a turnover of 85.29 million shares in 567 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 35 while decliners closed at 21. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CHI Plc and Guinea Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 44kobo and 22 kobo per share respectively, while Fidson Healthcare Plc followed with 9.90 per cent to close at N5.55 per share and Champion Breweries Plc with a gain of 9.79 per cent to close at N2.58 per share.

Like this: Like Loading...