Bulls sustain grip, advance with N125bn gain

The bulls maintained grip on equity market activities yesterday as stocks rallied for the fourth trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.56 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 238.65 basis points or 0.56 per cent to close at 42,169.41 index points as against 41,930.73 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N125 billion to close at N21.934 1rillon from N21.934 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone On the activity chart, the premium sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 127.17 million shares exchanged in 1,943 deals.

The subsector was enhanced by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of UBN Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc, followed with 122 million units traded in 641 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 555.52 million shares exchanged in 6,391 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Portland Paints Plc led the gainers by 10 per cent to close at N3.19 per share while Julius Berger Plc followed with 9.93 per cent to close at N22.65 per share and NPF Plc with a gain of 9.71 per cent to close at N1.92 per share. On the flip side, Academy Press led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent each to close at 36 kobo per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc followed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share while Coutiville Business Solution Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share.

