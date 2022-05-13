Bulls sustain grip on equities with N43bn gain

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.15 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the NGX–All-Share Index rose by 79.31 basis points or 0.15 per cent to close at 52,917.76 index points as against 52,838.45 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N43 billion or 0.15 per cent to close higher at N28.528 trillion from N28.485 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 426 million shares in 7,639 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Diversified Industries’ sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 98.12 million shares exchanged by investors in 471 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of Transcorp Plc and UACN Plc. The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc, followed with a turnover of 84.56 million shares in 2,226 deals.

The number of gain-ers at the close of trading session was 32, while decliners closed at 23. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Fidson Healthcare Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.95 per cent to close at N11.38 per share, while Eterna Plc followed with 9.94 per cent to close at N7.19 per share and MCNICHOLS Plc with a gain of 9.91 per cent to close at N1.22 per share. On the flip side, Academy Press Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.73 per cent to close at N1.67 per share. CHI Plc followed with a loss of 9.68 per cent to close at 56 kobo per share, while Linkage Assurance Plc dropped by 8.70 per cent to close at 63 kobo per share.

