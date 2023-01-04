Bulls to retain dominance in first week of transactions

In the first trading week of the new year, the bullish-run is expected to be strengthened further at the Nigerian stock market as buying activities continue due to positioning for 2022FY earning announcements and accompanying dividend declarations to likely outweigh profit-taking. Cordros Rearch analysis reiterate the need for investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings. According to the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Report of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), total transactions in the domestic equities market declined by 5.2 per cent m/m to N104.38 billion in November (October: N110.09 billion). The decline continues to reflect the trifecta impacts of (1) higher yields in the fixed-income market, (2) lingering FX liquidity constraints, and (3) heightened global uncertainties. Accordingly, foreign transactions (-49.5% m/m | 13.8% of total transactions) settled at a new record low of NGN14.43 billion, while domestic transactions (+10.3% m/m | 86.2 per cent of gross transactions) printed NGN89.95 billion. Notably, the domestic transaction is 45.6 per cent below its 11M-22 average (NGN165.41 billion). The stockbroking firm said it expected domestic investors to continue to dominate market performance over the short-tomedium term, although rising FI yields may constrain buying activities. Also, FPIs who have exhibited a lacklustre interest in domestic equities are likely to remain

domeson the sidelines due to (1) sustained FX liquidity challenges, (2) global uncertainties, (3) election concerns, and (4) interest rate hikes by central banks in developed countries. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Current Account (CA) surplus rose by 92.5 per cent q/q to $5.07 billion in Q2-22 (Q1-22: $2.63 billion) – its highest print since Q2-18 ($5.19 billion) – driven by a higher trade balance surplus and a lower primary income account deficit. Specifically, the trade balance surplus rose by 63.1 per cent q/q because of higher export earnings (+4.9% q/q) amid a 9.8 per cent q/q decline in outflows for goods imports. Elsewhere, the primary income balance deficit declined by 33.4 per cent q/q due to (1) a decline in dividend repatriation by foreign investors and (2) reduced interest payments on loans during the review period. That said, although the services balance (+26.7% q/q to $3.59 billion) increased on a quarter-on-quarter basis, we highlight that it is still far from pre-COVID levels (c. $8.44 billion). “We expect the CA surplus to settle at $D11.45 billion (or 2.6% of GDP) in 2022E compared with a CA deficit of $1.85 billion (or -0.4% of GDP) in 2021FY. “Our prognosis is primarily hinged on an expected higher trade balance surplus in 2022E in line with the increase in exports than the slow rise in imports,” the analysts said. Touching on the month end performance of the stock market, in what can be said to be a divergent pre-election year, the local bourse ended the ultimate trading week of 2022 with

strong gains, as the All-Share Index closed higher by 3.1 per cent w/w to 51,251.06 points – the highest index point in four months. Notably, bargain-hunting in bellwether stocks – AIRTELAFRI (+9.9%), NESTLE (+12.2%), GEREGU (+29.0%), and NB (+9.0%) stoked the positive performance. Based on the preceding, the MTD and YTD returns advanced to +7.5 per cent and 20.0 per cent, respectively. Activity levels were upbeat, despite the shortened trading week, as volume and value traded increased by 118.4 per cent w/w and 17.7 per cent w/w, respectively. Save for the banking (-1 .3%) index that declined, all other sectoral indices — Consumer Goods (+4.9%), Insurance (+3.6%), Oil and Gas (+2.4%), and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) – recorded gains. The expected performance during the week is a positive pointer to another robust outlook for the current year even as the bourse soared in 2022 despite series of challenges. According to reports, investors gained about N5.6 trillion or 19 per cent in the outgone year, a figure higher than the marginal 5.7 per cent growth recorded in 2021. In the same vein, the All- Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 19.98 per cent to close on December 30, 2022, at 51,251.06 points from 42,716.44 points at which it opened trading on January 4, 2022. Similarly, market capitalisation for the period gained from N5.618 trillion to N27.198 trillion on December 30, 2022, from N22.297 trillion. Although foreign investments in equities waned in 2022, amid lingering FX liquidity constraints, and heightened global uncertainties, improved domestic investors’ appetite for stocks was said to have triggered a high level of activities that engendered credibility and relative stability in the market. For instance, the foreign portfolio investors’ appetite for equities dropped in the first 10 months of 2022 as participation closed at N349.59 billion, lower than N1.73 trillion transactions recorded by domestic investors within the same period. October edition of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) report on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading in the first 10 months of 2022 showed that total equities market transactions increased year-to-date (YTD) as of October 30, 2022, by 34.59 per cent to N2.079 trillion with local investors’ patronage surpassing those by foreign investors. The domestic investors pulled transactions of N1.73 trillion, representing 83.19 per cent in the first 10 months of the year, while foreign investors transacted total equities worth N349.59 billion, representing 16.81 per cent. Reviewing the market performance in 2022, the Managing Director of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Garba Kurfi, said the market closed the year positive with more highly capitalised stocks recording improved capital appreciation. “Among the factors that contributed to this is that most of the major capitalised stocks like Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement and BUA Cement, which control over 70 per cent of the total market capitalisation gained about 50 per cent during the period under review and qualified to be invested in by the PFAs, which they did,” he said.

