Bullying can’t stop me from supporting Tinubu –Actress, Bimbo Akintola

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola time has put her voice where her name is, which is on the side of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bimbo, being a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC of the APC was on TVC Communications flagship program, “Your View” to discuss issues regarding her political alienation.

She took the opportunity of the program to talk about her choice of a presidential candidate and the reasons she choose Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stating that the presidential candidate of the APC was there for the entertainment industry and helped to harness the potentials of some of them plying their trade in the system.

Akintola went further to state that regardless of the Social Media bullying by those not happy with her choice, that she has the right of choice, which nobody can deny her of and that her choice remains Bola Tinubu of the APC.

A few of her colleagues in the industry have also countered her claim that the APC Presidential candidate helped harness some of the artistes potential, explaining that a few taking his money does not mean he builds talent or support the industry.

Aside, Bimbo Akintola, many other actors and actresses have shown their support for different Presidential candidates running for the 2023 elections.

