Body & Soul

Bullying can’t stop me from supporting Tinubu –Actress, Bimbo Akintola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola time has put her voice where her name is, which is on the side of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bimbo, being a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC of the APC was on TVC Communications flagship program, “Your View” to discuss issues regarding her political alienation.

She took the opportunity of the program to talk about her choice of a presidential candidate and the reasons she choose Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stating that the presidential candidate of the APC was there for the entertainment industry and helped to harness the potentials of some of them plying their trade in the system.

Akintola went further to state that regardless of the Social Media bullying by those not happy with her choice, that she has the right of choice, which nobody can deny her of and that her choice remains Bola Tinubu of the APC.

A few of her colleagues in the industry have also countered her claim that the APC Presidential candidate helped harness some of the artistes potential, explaining that a few taking his money does not mean he builds talent or support the industry.

Aside, Bimbo Akintola, many other actors and actresses have shown their support for different Presidential candidates running for the 2023 elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Tonye Cole’s unending thirst

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

That light skinned Rivers State born, Tonye Patrick Cole is a successful man amounts to stating the obvious, as all around him bear the evidences of his enviable success.     The serial entrepreneur who sits atop Sahara Energy Group is clearly a man who is not given to frivolities, not minding the fact that […]
Body & Soul

Caring for the wigs

Posted on Author Jennifer Uloko

    Wigs are women’s most priced possession. It is one thing own a wig and a different ball game to maintain it to last for a long time and worth the money spent.     Some of the tips below are the do’s and don’ts that can help maintain wigs.     How to […]
Body & Soul

Abah Folawiyo slows down

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Usual saying that there is time and season for everything aptly captures present situation of Patron of Fashion Design Association, FADAN, Abah Folawiyo, as the doyen of the social circle has in recent times not lived up to her penchant for social gathering.   At the age of 80, it is expected that nature will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica