Bullying: Edo College student implores govt to pardon principal

A Senior Secondary School student (SS3) of Edo College, Benin City, Edo State, Jewell Ewere, 17, has implored the state government to as a matter of urgency, pardon their principal, Mr. Peter Edomwonyi and the House Master for Akenzua Hall of Residence, Mr. Oamen Stanley. Ewere who is a House Prefect, said he joined the school when he was in JSS1, and that he had not experienced any form of cult activities. The college became a subject of discussion following a viral video, where some senior students were recorded bullying and flogging junior students of the school after stripping them.

The action attracted the ire of many Nigerians, leading to some alleging that the school was also known for cultism and homosexuality. Ewere said: “That viral video was unfortunate, because this school has been very peaceful. Before I joined this school, I was hearing about cultism in the school, but I have not seen any cult clashes here. Those guys were not cult guys. We are all classmates. It was a misunderstanding between two groups.

“What I have experienced here is normal punishment by seniors, but not the type that went viral. My most concern now is the Principal and the House Master that were suspended. These men can’t be everywhere at all times and can’t possibly know everything happening at the school at a particular time. I want the government to reconsider its position and recall the principal and the House Master.” Following the viral video, the Edo State government suspended Edomwonyi and Stanley, over the disturbing viral video of abuse by students of the college who were writing their National Examinations Council (NECO), final examination.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, in a statement, said all the students involved in the abusive behaviour have been handed over to the Ministry of Justice for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the Child Rights Law. The statement reads: “The Edo State Government has watched with disdain the disturbing viral social media video of abuse by students of Edo College, Benin City.

The State Ministry of Education on enquiry discovered that the incident took place at the college premises and involved Senior Secondary School (SSS) students of Akenzua Hall of residence, who are writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) final examination. “The disturbing video exposed the incompetence of the management of the school authority and the delinquent behaviour of the students who carried out the abusive action.”

Ogie further noted that the principal will remain on suspension until the investigation of the incident was concluded and the government will give further directives on the matter. He also stated: “The Edo State Ministry of Health is reaching out to the victims to ascertain the state of their health and provide the necessary support. The Edo State Government is committed to maintaining a school environment that is safe for children and offers apologies to the victims of the abuse, their parents and members of the public.”

However, further allegations came from another final year student of the school, who claimed that some senior students were in the habit of sexually molesting junior and initiating them to homosexuality. The 17-year-old student, who wished to remain anonymous, recalls that many of the fresh students, for fear of their seniors, were introduced into gay practice against their will.

The student, who said that he was admitted into the school in the year 2015, told our correspondent that when he and other juniors were admitted, some senior students harassed and tried to initiate sexual activities with fellow boys. His words: “I was admitted six years ago and I was very small in built and seniors harassed us because they wanted to have sex with us. Yes, some of my mates succumbed and many didn’t tell their parents what they were going through. Many of them are still practicing homosexuality today.” Speaking on the viral video, he said: “That was a rare case because those guys are also our classmates. We are all writing NECO together. As for cultists being in this school, I have never heard such, let alone experience it.”

