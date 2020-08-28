News

Buluma salutes Zulum at 51

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Waziri Bulama, has described the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, as an egalitarian leader. Bulama, while congratulating Zulum on his 51st birthday celebration, xrayed the leadership qualities of the governor. Speaking with some journalists in Abuja yesterday about Governor Zulum, Bulama said Zulum’s relationships cut across all strata of society. He said: “We will only thank God that we have Prof. Zulum as governor of Borno State this time. We also thank God for his life.

“Governor Zulum is very energetic, very hardworking and very committed, deeply knowledgeable, deeply passionate, very empathetic person that is pro-poor. So, he has brought in these exceptional capacities into leadership and he is working aggressively and he is working round the clock to address the problem of the ordinary people of Borno State. “Governor Zulum is a product of providence; he is not a product of privilege. He worked hard to achieve whatever he achieved in life. He’s like many of us, from a humble family.

