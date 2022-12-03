Bumper week ahead for tourism investment as AHIF returns to Nairobi in 2023

Next year will be a defining one for tourism in Africa as twin industry rated conference makes a return to Nairobi, Kenya. The first to come on stream of the twin events, is the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), which is billed to hold between June 12 and 14 June 2023. Coming on its heels is AviaDev Africa, scheduled to hold between June 14 and 16. Both events will be hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill, making this a mega week for all those interested in hospitality, tourism and aviation investment and development on the continent.

Bringing AHIF, the premier tourism and hospitality investment conference in Africa and AviaDev, the leading aviation route development conference for Africa, together in the same week, will enable the exploration of synergies between the aviation and hospitality industries and government, considering inward investment opportunities, tourism development initiatives, and financing travel and hospitality related projects This combination will also facilitate crossover discussions between leading airlines and hoteliers planning new routes and new and new properties.

Jon Howell, Founder and CEO, AviaDev, said; “The Republic of Kenya has a thriving aviation ecosystem and has displayed resilience and adaptability during the turbulence of recent times. ‘‘Kenya has a history of welcoming airlines from across the region and the globe. As one of the signatory countries of the recent SAATM (Single African Air Transport Market) Pilot Implementation Project, Kenya has illustrated its commitment to develop air connectivity; and is, therefore, a natural location in which to host AviaDev Africa.” While Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of The Bench, which organises AHIF, said; “Our delegates, sponsors and investors will all be pleased to return to Nairobi because it is an extremely well-connected, dynamic, developing destination, with attractive economic prospects. Thanks to its position as the commercial capital of East Africa.

The addition of AviaDev within the same week will present additional interesting opportunities for our developers, owners, and investors.” Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President of Development for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa and Turkey, said; “We are thrilled to be one of the main sponsors and to welcome again these events at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill. AHIF has always shown relevance over the years in establishing an open platform to discuss key hotel investment opportunities across Africa. ‘‘Radisson Hotel Group has always put Africa at the centre of its growth and the renewal of our sponsorship is a testimony to our commitment to the continent. We are particularly pleased this international hotel investment forum event is taking place at the Radisson Blu Nairobi Upper Hill.”

