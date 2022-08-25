Bundesliga: Adeyemi eyes comeback against Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi is set to make his comeback from injury against Hertha Berlin on Saturday as the Ruhr valley club looks to rebound from their stunning defeat to Werder Bremen last week.

The Germany international missed the last two league matches after a knock on his foot in their season-opening win over Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

His return is crucial for Dortmund, with new signing Anthony Modeste having not scored in the two games he has played and forward Donyell Malen, who missed last week’s game with an injury, expected to be out for up to another 10 days.

Modeste was brought in only weeks ago to fill in for Sebastien Haller, who was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour after being signed to fill the gap left by Erling Haaland’s departure to Manchester City.

Dortmund, leading by two goals, conceded three from the 89th minute onwards to lose 3-2 to visitors Werder Bremen last week, leaving them three points off the top and leaders Bayern Munich.

“Karim Adeyemi completed the full training session and we are confident it will be enough for Saturday,” coach Edin Terzic told a news conference.

He was equally confident that Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck would also be fully fit after picking up minor knocks in last week’s defeat, and said his team was ready to put in a different performance in Berlin.

“It was not easy to process this defeat (to Werder). Everyone in the team knows there is no one else to be angry at but ourselves. We addressed the issues in one-on-ones and then with everyone.”

“Now it’s about turning this week’s good training impressions into a good performance in Berlin,” he said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

