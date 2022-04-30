Sports

Bundesliga: Awoniyi nominated in team of season

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, seems to be having a season to remember in Germany as he has been nominated in the team of the season, BSNsports. com.ng can report Awoniyi permanently joined the German side last summer after a successful loan spell from the English Premier League side Liverpool. Former Royal Mouscron player has turned out to be a good business for the Berlin-based club as he has scored 13 league goals to emerge the club’s first player to do so. The Bundesliga organiser has released the list of nominated players that will form the league team of the season and Awoniyi’s was among the players listed.

Players were nominated based on their official Bundesliga stats, while all Player of the Season winners automatically made the shortlist. Fans, clubs and experts are invited to cast their votes across four categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The ballot will be split as follows: fans (40 per cent), clubs (30 per cent) and experts (30 per cent). The fan vote will also count towards the 2021/22 Player of the Season poll. The final team will be made up of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three strikers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Messi may be Man City bound

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly spoken to Pep Guardiola over the prospect of joining Manchester City this summer. A popular Sao Paulo-based journalist, Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo broke the initial sensational move. Another source, however, revealed that Barcelona believe that Manchester United have also started negotiations with the Messi’s agent. Messi has spent his entire club […]

The 1980 1980 AFCON WINNERS
Sports

The pains of 1980 AFCON winners and growing calls for retirement benefits

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Nigeria won the Nations Cup for the first time in 1980 and our correspondent AJIBADE OLUSESAN explores the lives of the heroes who earned the country that success 39 years ago and discovered that many of them are suffering debilitating health issues. Their plights have deepened discourse for the establishment of retirement benefits for retired […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark midfielder, Eriksen, ‘awake’ after collapsing on pitch

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Finland beat hosts 1-0 Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital after collapsing in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, said the Danish Football Association. The 29-year-old’s condition has been “stabilised”, according to tournament organisers UEFA. The game was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground and received […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica