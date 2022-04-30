Bundesliga: Awoniyi nominated in team of season

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, seems to be having a season to remember in Germany as he has been nominated in the team of the season, BSNsports. com.ng can report Awoniyi permanently joined the German side last summer after a successful loan spell from the English Premier League side Liverpool. Former Royal Mouscron player has turned out to be a good business for the Berlin-based club as he has scored 13 league goals to emerge the club’s first player to do so. The Bundesliga organiser has released the list of nominated players that will form the league team of the season and Awoniyi’s was among the players listed.

Players were nominated based on their official Bundesliga stats, while all Player of the Season winners automatically made the shortlist. Fans, clubs and experts are invited to cast their votes across four categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The ballot will be split as follows: fans (40 per cent), clubs (30 per cent) and experts (30 per cent). The fan vote will also count towards the 2021/22 Player of the Season poll. The final team will be made up of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three strikers.

