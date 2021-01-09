Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern downed by Monchengladbach

In the first match of 2021 in the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach came from a two-goal deficit to defeat Bayern Munich 3-2 on Friday at Borussia Park on Friday. Bayern took a two-goal lead through Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka in the 20th and 26th minutes. This should have ensured a smooth sail to a win, but they make Monchengladbach of sterner stuff these days and they hit back with two goals in the 35th and 45th minutes through Jonas Hofmann. Florian Neuhaus scored the third five minutes into the second half.
Neuhaus handled the ball and gave away the early penalty converted by Lewandowski.
Six minutes later, Goretzka blasted a shot into the corner from outside the box and the defending champions were cruising. With Marco Rose barking our orders from the sidelines, the home team girded their loins and responded. First Matthias Ginter’s header needed saving. In the 33rd minute, Ramy Bensebaini shot marginally wide from a free kick effort.
Hofmann brought Rose’s team back into the game when he scored his first with 10 minutes on the clock before half time. An excellent shot from inside the box flew past Manuel Neuer.
Bayern responded to the affront and should have gone further ahead in the 38th minute through Leroy Sane but Yann Sommer made a good save. Lars Stindl made his second assist to Hofmann on the dot of half time as the home side pulled level.
Five minutes after the restart, Neuhaus got his chance after slack marking in the Bayern box to complete the turnaround. After this, Bayern pushed forward and Hansi Flick sent on Kingsley Coman for Douglas Costa, but Monchengladbach held firm with Nico Elvedi and Ginter were heroic in their defending. Ginter cleared off the line in the first minute of added time.
When the referee blew off the match after the additional four minutes, Bayern manager could only shake his head and wonder how they had connived to lose the match. Bayern could lose their top spot on Saturday if second-placed RB Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund. The year 2021 has not started well for Flick and his men.

