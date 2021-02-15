Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern held by Bielefeld in six-goal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Bayern Munich’s five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld.
In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper, reports the BBC.
Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer made it 3-1.
In a thriller, Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies rescued a point for Champions League holders Bayern.
They are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with 13 matches remaining.
Arminia Bielefeld are 16th in the table with 18 points from 20 games.

