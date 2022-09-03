Bundesliga: Bayern miss chance to move top after Union draw

Bayern Munich missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga after being held to a draw by Union Berlin.

Sheraldo Becker gave the home side a shock lead when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel’s free-kick into the far corner, reports the BBC.

But Joshua Kimmich equalised three minutes later with a crisp finish from the edge of the box.

The draw leaves Bayern in third place in the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund had claimed top spot on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, before a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen saw Freiburg move above Dortmund into first place on Saturday.

Frederik Ronnow denied Jamal Musiala with an excellent save in the first half, but only a strong one-handed stop from Manuel Neuer prevented Bayern from falling behind again in the closing stages.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

RESULT

Union Berlin 1 – 1 Bayern

