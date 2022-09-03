Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern miss chance to move top after Union draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bayern Munich missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga after being held to a draw by Union Berlin.

Sheraldo Becker gave the home side a shock lead when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel’s free-kick into the far corner, reports the BBC.

But Joshua Kimmich equalised three minutes later with a crisp finish from the edge of the box.

The draw leaves Bayern in third place in the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund had claimed top spot on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, before a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen saw  Freiburg move above Dortmund into first place on Saturday.

Frederik Ronnow denied Jamal Musiala with an excellent save in the first half, but only a strong one-handed stop from Manuel Neuer prevented Bayern from falling behind again in the closing stages.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

RESULT

Union Berlin 1 – 1 Bayern

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd agree deal to sign Eriksen – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to reports on Monday. United manager Erik ten Hag made the three-year contract offer to Eriksen after the Dane’s impressive comeback with Brentford. The 30-year-old is reported to have a verbal agreement with United and […]

Barcelona
Sports

Koeman set to replace Setien as Barca manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former coach, Quique Setien knew he was a dead man walking the moment the Barca were battered last week by Bayern Munich. Within hours, he was sacked.  Now, Ronald Koeman is chosen as Barcelona’s new manager and will quit Holland this week to take over, with Quique Setien a dead man walking after Bayern Munich […]
Sports

La Liga: Sevilla, Madrid set for epic showdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Andalusian side haven’t lost a single LaLiga Santander match at home this season, so will feel confident of cutting the gap to Los Blancos. There is a heavyweight bout in LaLiga Santander this Sunday night (21:00), as Sevilla FC take on Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The team from the capital […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica