Politics

Bundesliga: Bayern stay top after win against Stuttgart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Bayern Munich maintained their two-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga as Hansi Flick’s side came from behind to beat Stuttgart. Lassana Coulibaly swept in from Silas Wamangituka’s excellent low cross to put Stuttgart ahead on the counter-attack.

 

Kingsley Coman levelled for Bayern and Robert Lewandowski’s powerful strike completed a first-half turnaround. Juventus loanee Douglas Costa found the corner to add a third for Bayern.

 

They remain two points above RB Leipzig after their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, and are now four ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-1 by Cologne.

 

Philipp Forster was denied a second for Stuttgart one minute after Coman’s equaliser, as Coulibaly was retrospectively penalised for a foul in robbing Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer of possession.

 

Lewandowski’s goal is his 12th in eight Bundesliga appearances this season – and his 17th in 18 games for club and country in 2020-21. The Poland international scored his 71st Champions League goal to become the joint-third top scorer in the competition’s history on Wednesday, as Bayern beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 to qualify for the knockout stage with two games to spare.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo’s multiple fires head of polls

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE writes

In this analysis, BIYI ADEGOROYE writes that scary incidents in the current governorship campaign in Ondo State give reasons for concern ahead of the election     If the spate of violence, shooting and attacks on convoys of the candidates of the two major political parties in the Ondo State governorship election are anything to […]
Politics

LP made Oshiomhole but he betrayed us –Stephen Kelly

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

The Labour Party chairman in Edo State, Comrade Ogbaloi Stephen Kelly, doubles as the Inter Party Advisory Council leader in the state. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the September 19 governorship election. Excerpts: What is your take on the September 19 election in Edo State? Nigerians have had elections in the […]
Politics

2023: S’East presidency or Igbo presidency?

Posted on Author SKC Ogbonnia

Since the zoning of political offices has become the order of the day in Nigeria, an equitable consensus would follow that Southern Nigeria — the Igbo in particular — will produce the next president of the country, come 2023. But such zoning convention has begun to beg the question: Would the candidacy be open to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: