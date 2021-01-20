Bundesliga: Dortmund lose to late Leverkusen goal

Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of moving up to second in the Bundesliga were dashed as they fell to a narrow defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

The result instead sees Leverkusen go second, three points above Dortmund who remain fourth.

Moussa Diaby’s low effort had given the hosts a merited early lead, reports the BBC.

But the visitors hit back via Julian Brandt’s curling effort and looked to have secured a point until Florian Wirtz scored a superb late winner.

It was no more than Leverkusen deserved, registering 13 shots on target to the visitors’ three.

England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham were both substituted in a below-par Dortmund performance, while Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland also failed to make an impact on the game.

