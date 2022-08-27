Sports

Bundesliga: Freiburg join Bayern on top with win over Bochum

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Freiburg edged visitors VfL Bochum 1-0 in an entertaining encounter on Saturday, with both teams hitting the woodwork twice and the hosts missing a penalty, to provisionally join Bayern Munich on nine points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bochum are bottom having lost all four games. Bayern host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Freiburg bagged the winner in the 48th minute with Vincenzo Grifo needing three attempts to score.

Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann saved his penalty, then palmed Grifo’s rebound header straight into the path of the Italy international who then tapped in from close range.

The visitors were on the back foot for much of the first half but almost equalised when Gerrit Holtmann cut into the box and curled a left-foot shot against the post in the 65th.

Freiburg will also wonder how they failed to score again in the 72nd, missing another double chance with Michael Gregoritsch seeing his diving header from close range saved by Riemann and his rebound shot bouncing off the post.

In a topsy-turvy second half both keepers were kept busy but Riemann was well beaten when substitute Nils Petersen shot from the edge of the box but again Bochum were saved by the woodwork.

The visitors responded with a chance of their own, hitting the bar with Holtmann’s deflected effort in the 85th.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fireworks as ‘student’, ‘master’ face-off at the Bridge

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Stamford Bridge in North London is the venue for the standout tie of Match Day 10 of the English Premier League when ‘Master’ Jose Mourinho arrives with his highflying Tottenham Hotspur to take on his former ‘student’ Frank Lampard who is now in charge of third placed Chelsea.   The two-time former Blues’ boss, who […]
Sports

WA approves six athletes for Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The World Athletics over the weekend announced the entry list for the fast-approaching World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 22, with six Nigerian athletes- four male and two female- approved for the competition.   The competition scheduled for Belgrade, capital of Serbia, starting from March 18 to 20 will see Olympic Games bronze medalist, Ese Brume, […]
Sports

Chukwueze, Bonke doubtful for Ghana clash in Abuja

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze and midfielder Innocent Bonke are in a race against time to be fit for tomorrow’s make-or-mar World Cup playoffs against Ghana in Abuja after he injured his hamstrings in the first game in Kumasi.   The hamstring injury is a recurring complaint for Chukwueze and he has even had surgery for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica