Sports

Bundesliga: Nagelsmann relieved with title after difficult first season

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann breathed a sigh of relief when he crowned a challenging first season at the German powerhouse with his first Bundesliga title on Saturday, extending their run to 10 straight league wins.

“It felt great. I know how important it was to win it today,” Nagelsmann, who had joined from RB Leipzig, said. “It moves the season into a better light. It is my first major title as well so it feels great.”

Bayern beat second-placed Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in front of a 75 000-strong home crowd to move 12 points clear of them with three games remaining, and make sure of their only trophy this season.

First half goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski as well as a late goal from Jamal Musiala secured their title-sealing win with Dortmund cutting the deficit with a second half penalty through Emre Can.

“It was not an easy season I have to say,” said Nagelsmann who at 34 became the second youngest coach to win the Bundesliga.

“I am not one to complain but a lot of things happened and we had setbacks. So I am happy to have won it. Had we not won today we would have to handle an unnecessary setback.”

The Bavarians had suffered a shock Champions League quarterfinal exit to Villarreal earlier in the month and had also crashed out of the German Cup second round with their heaviest ever defeat, a 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Moenchengladbach.

That made winning the league mandatory.

“It has not been an easy season so that is why I am happy that we sealed it with the league title,” Nagelsmann said.

“Next season I will be feeling the same pressure if not more and hopefully we are more successful in two of the three competitions and then also win the 11th straight league title.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Iheanacho scores hat-trick against sorry Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brighton win at Southampton to boost survival bid Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City maintained their push for a top-four finish with a commanding Premier League victory over Sheffield United, in the Blades’ first game since the departure of manager Chris Wilder. Having been appointed interim manager until the end of […]
Sports

Appeal Committee reduces Osimhen’s ban

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Victor Osimhen will face Juventus this weekend when his side Napoli confront Juventus after the Appeal Committee of Serie A reduced the two-match ban placed on him.   The Nigeria international was sent off in the opening game of the season against Venezia and was subsequently fined and suspended for two games. After missing the […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Babyface emerges best boxer, wins N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, on Friday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos. The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash attached to the prize.   Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica