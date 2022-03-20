Sports

Bundesliga official suffers concussion af ter being hit

Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann has a mild concussion
and whiplash after being hit on the head with a pint
cup during Vfl Bochum and Borussia Monchenglabach’s
Bundesliga match on Friday, it has been confirmed.

Play was halted and subsequently abandoned after the linesman
was pelted with the plastic glass midway through the
second half of the match.

Now, DFB referee commitee member Lutz Wagner has revealed
the extent of the injuries sustained, while adding that
such actions are not conductive to the performance of match
officials.

“Luckily he’s doing well again,” Wagner told GOAL and
SPOX. “I spoke to him: he has a mild concussion, a contused
skull and whiplash. I am sure that he will put up with the
physical damage in the next few days.

“It will be important that he also processes everything emotionally.
You have to imagine that as an assistant you are standing
to the side again and have the feeling: “Something is about
to come flying from behind again.”.

 

 

