Bundesliga official suffers concussion af ter being hit

Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann has a mild concussion

and whiplash after being hit on the head with a pint

cup during Vfl Bochum and Borussia Monchenglabach’s

Bundesliga match on Friday, it has been confirmed.

Play was halted and subsequently abandoned after the linesman

was pelted with the plastic glass midway through the

second half of the match.

Now, DFB referee commitee member Lutz Wagner has revealed

the extent of the injuries sustained, while adding that

such actions are not conductive to the performance of match

officials.

“Luckily he’s doing well again,” Wagner told GOAL and

SPOX. “I spoke to him: he has a mild concussion, a contused

skull and whiplash. I am sure that he will put up with the

physical damage in the next few days.

“It will be important that he also processes everything emotionally.

You have to imagine that as an assistant you are standing

to the side again and have the feeling: “Something is about

to come flying from behind again.”.

