Bundesliga: Resilient Bayern stay top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig

German champions Bayern Munich clung on to the Bundesliga’s top spot after holding closest rivals RB Leipzig to a thrilling 3-3 home draw, with Thomas Mueller scoring twice in a rip-roaring contest on Saturday.
The result left Bayern on 23 points from 10 games, two more than Leipzig and four ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund and fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand, reports Reuters.
Christopher Nkunku fired Leipzig ahead in the 19th minute when he picked up a defence-splitting pass by Emil Forsberg and slotted the ball into an empty net after rounding Bayern’s advancing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Bayern quickly turned the tide though, as 17-year-old Jamal Musiala, an England Under-21 international, levelled five minutes after coming on as a substitute for the injured Javier Martinez and Mueller struck shortly afterwards.
Germany-born attacking midfielder Musiala showed his vast potential as he beat keeper Peter Gulacsi with a sublime low shot from 20 metres before Mueller capped a flowing move with a clinical finish.
But Bayern’s joy was short-lived as Justin Kluivert, on loan at Leipzig from Serie A side AS Roma, equalised barely a minute later with his first goal for the club when he took advantage of some slack defending and drilled the ball past Neuer.
Leipzig forced another twist in the 48th minute as Forsberg found the back of the net with a thumping header from six metres after an inch-perfect cross from Angelino as Bayern’s defence was left exposed yet again.
But Mueller made sure Bayern stayed in the league’s driving seat when he powered a 75th-minute header past Gulacsi thanks to a fine cross from Kingsley Coman, with the France winger racking up three assists.
Leverkusen could move up to second and slash Bayern’s lead to one point when they visit bottom team Schalke on Sunday.

