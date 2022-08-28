Sports

Bundesliga: Sane equaliser helps Bayern draw with Gladbach, remain unbeaten

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane scored a late equaliser to help the German Bundesliga champions claim a 1-1 draw at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach and maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign after it came under serious threat on Saturday.

Sane curled in his effort into the bottom corner in the 83rd minute as Bayern were rewarded for their relentless pursuit of a leveller after squandering several chances and being kept at bay by the impressive Yann Sommer in the Gladbach goal.

Earlier, Moenchengladbach went ahead in the 43rd minute when striker Marcus Thuram slid the ball past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for his sixth goal in all competitions but Bayern had themselves to blame with Dayot Upamecano failing to deal with a long ball.

Bayern were a constant threat before the opener and Sane wasted two chances before new signing Sadio Mane had two goals chalked off for offside after he twice tapped in from close range, much to the frustration of the home fans.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side came into the clash on the back of a 7-0 hammering of VfL Bochum which made it three wins in their opening three games of the campaign but they struggled at times to find a way past Gladbach before Sane struck.

Sommer produced a brilliant double block to keep a Mane shot out following a quick counter following the restart and produced a string of saves to deny Sane, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Mueller, and Serge Gnabry to earn his team a point.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

