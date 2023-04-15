Sports

Bundesliga: Schalke crush Hertha in relegation battle to move off bottom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Schalke 04 cruised past fellow strugglers Hertha Berlin 5-2 in their relegation battle on Friday to climb off last place and into the playoff space with six games remaining.

The Royal Blues, who have staged a comeback in the past months having lost just two of their 11 league games, bounced back after two straight defeats and moved up to 16th place on 24 points leaving Hertha in last place on 22.

Schalke raced to a two-goal lead in the opening 14 minutes with Tim Skarke firing in from the edge of the box after three minutes and Marius Buelter adding a header.

The visitors pulled a goal back in first half stoppage time, Stevan Jovetic drilling in with a superb shot.

But before they had any time to complete their comeback after the break Schalke hit back, restoring their two-goal cushion with Simon Terodde tapping in three minutes after the restart.

Buelter then flicked the ball over the keeper to make it 4-1 before Hertha’s Marco Richter struck from close range to cut the deficit once more.

Schalke had the last laugh with Marcin Kaminski drilling in a free kick to complete their biggest win of the season.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Flying Eagles, Young Chipolopolo to play on Saturday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The international friendly match between Nigeria and Zambia at the U-20 boys’ level will now take at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, February 4. Initially, both countries’ football-governing bodies had agreed on a two-match tour for January 27 and 30 respectively. However, issues of logistics and the compunction on the Young Chipolopolo […]
Sports

Louis Edem launches Basketball tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two-time Nigerian basketball league most valuable player, Louis Edem, is set to host an elite national basketball championship from February 7 to 11, 2023 in honour of his father who passed during the COVID pandemic in 2020. The tournament is set to feature eight Premier league teams from across Nigeria competing for the grand price […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Brazil bid built on solid foundations despite Neymar worries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil might be fretting about the state of Neymar’s ankle, but if a successful World Cup campaign is built on a solid defence then the foundations are there for Tite’s side to win the title in Qatar. Two games into Brazil’s bid to win a record sixth World Cup, the Selecao have not conceded […]

Leave a Comment