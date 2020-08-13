Bundles of joy, multiple responsibilities

It is the desire of every family to have a number of children it can carter for in view of present economic realities. But many families end up having more children. UCHENNA INYA, in Abakaliki, reports on the family of Emmanuel Nkwuda Lawal of Ndiechi Onuebonyi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State which recently welcomed three sets of triplets after giving birth to three children which has increased their responsibilities

I was just thinking that I will have four children when my wife will put to bed the pregnancy she was carrying and we will close and rest to train the four children not knowing I will have six children when she puts to bed. It has indeed increased my responsibilities and I am just a mere Catechist and peasant farmer.”

These were the exact words of Mr. Emmanuel Lawal Nkwuda when our correspondent visited his family following the arrival of three set of triplets; Chimdiebube(male), Chisimdiri and Chidiebube(females). The family was already having three children before the birth of the triplets. With these triplets, Nkwuda and wife, Nnenna have six children to carter for. Nkwuda and wife wedded in 2012. Unlike many families that waited long for fruits of the womb with even many of them not having any, they immediately started giving birth.

They had three children and it was the desire of the man to have only four children to enable him carter for them and God did it for him again and his wife took in for the fourth child. On the day the wife put to bed which was on Tuesday July 21st, 2020, it was triplets.

There was no money to buy baby things, no money to pay for the hospital bill to enable his wife and the triplets to go home and the woman and the babies were held in the hospital. A nurse at at Onuebonyi health center in Izzi local government of the state where the babies were delivered, Mbam uzoamaka said the couple did not make any payment nor provide the disposables that they supposed to come with during child labour which they could not come with it. “Their condition is worrisome and nobody that has given birth in this hospital stayed longer in this hospital the way they are staying because of lack of money.

So, if anyone can help them to pay their bill, I will like it. We don’t delay patient in this hospital but now they can’t go home because they have not paid any money and I pity the family, government should help them please”. “We will collect N50,000 from them as the hospital bill. They will then provide us those things that are needed for delivery of new born baby.

The male one in the triplets will be circumcised, the money for the circumcision must be provided. One packet of razor blade must be provided for the circumcision. “They must buy all the baby things and give us. The baby things should be in three packages because they are triplets”, she said. But the officer incharge of the health care centre Mrs. MC Arua explained that the health centre was keeping the woman and the triplets in the hospital to attract help from philanthropists as according to her, it would be difficult to access help from the public when discharged and they go to the rural area where they live.

“That we are holding her is not for hospital bill is for philanthropists to come and help them. Because for now, 171 primary health care facilities in Ebonyi State, we are under basic health care scheme and that basic health care scheme, there services that are done free of charge which delivery is one of it. “So for that baby, it is free delivery we are not going to take delivery charges on them but what we are talking about because we are in the local areas, we need people to help us because the woman have to eat, the children have to be feed that is why we are still holding them because if we discharge people may find it difficult to locate them.

“The government now made delivery free kudos to the government and the primary health care agency God did it was a smooth delivery but we need people to assist the family towards their needs, they milk, baby dipas, baby wears and what the mother will eat”, she said. Following assistance from members of the public, Mrs. Nkwuda and the triplets were discharged and they went home.

Our correspondent, however visited the family in their village. The head of the family, Mr. EmmanuelLawalNkwudaexplainedthat his daily struggle as a peasant farmer can’t sustain the family and further appealed for help from the public. He said “I wedded in 2012, this is my fourth issue. I had three children before this my fourth issue and if you add the first three to these triplets, there are now six and the way things are right now am helpless I can’t take care of this Children. “My thought was that this her fourth pregnancy is going to be the last I never knew it will be triplets. It is blessing from God it is not too much but I need to take care of them because I don’t have any thing doing to earn a living I am just a farmer and things are very hard to me.

I struggle on daily basis but what I get can’t sustain me and the six children. “I was praying God for safe delivery of the pregnancy that led to the delivery of these babies. I resolved that we will then rest and plan how to train the children God has given us. All my hope was that my wife will give birth to a single baby but surprisingly, God gave us triplets which has made the number of children I have to six. It is a miraculous thing in my life and I see it as the will of God which is contrary to the will of man.

I need help to train these children. There was a time I was looking for jobs in the local government system and I approached some persons to assist me get job but none helped me and that’s why I am where I am today, I need help seriously. “I will raise these children with the fear of God and when they grow up, if any of them has interest of serving God as a priest, I will not stop such a person. My desire is for these children to have the fear of God and serve him”.

Mrs. Nkwuda on her part said, she never planned to have three babies at one delivery but that she has no option than to accept the triplets. She lamented that life is too difficult for her and she doesn’t have any source of living but depends solely on the husband. She appealed to the public to come to her aide so that the joy of having the babies will be complete. “Please anyone who knows how to help me, should come to my aide because am not working and my husband is just a church catchiest.

“I am very happy for what God has done for my family. I didn’t expect triplets when I was carrying this pregnancy that resulted to these triplets even when I went to ultra-sound and they told me I was going to give birth to triplets. It is my elder sister that gave birth to twins, the twins are Reverend Fathers now.

