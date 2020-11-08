Buni: APC can’t hold National Convention in crisis

As the agitation for holding the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) grows, the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has responded, stating that the party cannot hold one in crisis.

Buni made the view of the Caretaker Committee known in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

He said: “Ahead of the planned APC National Convention and indeed the 2023 General Elections, stakeholders should continue to support the CECPC efforts to unite the party in order to make it formidable enough to consolidate on the APCs national governing status and landmark achievements.

“The APC must not go into a National Convention, and indeed a general election in crisis. We should take it one step at a time and ensure that the ongoing national reconciliation process being undertaken by the CECPC is sustained, successful and continues to yield results.”

The Caretaker Committee said it is carrying out reconciliation and membership registration to strengthen the party.

Some members of the APC have started agitating for the National Convention to hold next month in line with the mandate given to CENCPC by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in June.

Senator Kabir Marafa, a governorship aspirant from Zamfara State, over the weekend asked Buni to quit if he cannot conduct the National Convention before the end of December.

Also, another APC member from Benue State, Okpoku Ogenyi, on behalf of the Concerned Members Forum, threatened to drag the Caretaker Committee to court should they fail to hold the National Convention next month.

But reacting to the threats, Nabena said: “The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is focused on achieving and sustaining true and lasting unity, peace and reconciliation across party ranks and ahead of the planned national convention of the party.

“Recall that the CECPC was constituted and inaugurated by the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) in June with a core mandate to achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every member of the party.

“While a section of the media has been awash with reports of a tenure extension for the CECPC, the focus remains achieving and sustaining the APC Caretaker Committee’s peace and reconciliation core mandate.”

Like this: Like Loading...