Metro & Crime

Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on Sunday, approved the automatic employment for 196 graduates of the state College of Health Science and Technology, Nguru.

Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, said the employment would boost manpower in the healthcare sector.

He said the employees included 23 pharmacy technicians, 60 medical laboratory technicians, 62 dental surgery technicians and 51 health information management professionals.

The governor charged the experts to justify their employment by being dedicated to duty and maintaining high ethical standards.

“Government has expended so much in training you and has now employed you.

“You should justify the huge investment made by the government to serve our people diligently and efficiently, to add value to our drive for improved healthcare delivery in the state.

“This administration is committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare service delivery to the doorsteps of our people,” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Buni-led administration had established at least one functional healthcare facility in each of the 178 political wards in the state. (NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

YYF President -General, Abiodun Bolarinwa receives chieftaincy title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Olomo of Omo-Ijesa, His Royal Majesty Oba Michael Oluwaseyi Adeolu Adejo has conferred the chieftaincy title of Are Akogun Omo-Ijesa on the President-General of Yoruba Youth Forum, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa .   The event took place on Thursday at the palace of Oba Michael Oluwaseyi Adeolu Adejo (Odundun II) at Oriade Local Government Area […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu pardons Actress Funke Akindele, husband, releases 56 inmates

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations. In a statement signed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the governor acted based […]
Metro & Crime

Ibadan: One dies as thugs attempt to burn police station

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

A young man was shot dead yesterday as policemen and youths joined forces to repel attacks on a police station in Ibadan, Oyo State. Armed thugs had invaded Mokola Police Station in the Ibadan metropolis in order to set it ablaze.   But youths in the area mobilised and prevented the hoodlums from torching the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica