Buni Condoles With Families Of Damaturu Auto Crash Victims

Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State has expressed his hearfelt condolences to the families of victims involved in an auto accident in Damaturu, the state capital.

Governor Buni who expressed deep sadness and devastation at the news of the tragic accident, which resulted in the loss of life called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine its cause.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, Buni expressed concern that the accident occurred in a densely populated area and called for measures to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

According to him, the governor emphasized the importance of road safety.

He urged motorists to be cautious, avoid speeding and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before hitting the road.

He also cautioned parents against allowing underage children to drive and warned that reckless drivers would be prosecuted.

Governor Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the souls of the deceased and grant speedy recovery to those injured.